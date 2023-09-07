Logo
Lee Teng's wife complains about how untidy he is at home, shares his unglam pics
Lee Teng's wife complains about how untidy he is at home, shares his unglam pics

If nagging doesn't work, maybe shaming will? 

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
You know how there are some troll accounts out there that love posting unglam pictures of celebrities? 

For Mediacorp host Lee Teng, 39, his biggest troll is his 30-year-old wife Gina Lin

It all started when Lee Teng posted this not-so-flattering photo (see below) of Gina on his Threads account on Sunday (Sep 3).

Lee Teng's wife unglam

"Rage eating after exercising early in the morning," joked Lee Teng. 

In response, Gina chose revenge and posted this, um, glorious close up of her sleeping husband: 

Lee teng unglam

But Gina wasn't gonna stop at just one pic. 

She later shared this close up of Lee Teng's booger-crusted nostrils. Eww...

Lee Teng unglam

Gina went on to reveal how big of a lazy bum Lee Teng is at home. 

Sharing a picture of some of Lee Teng's clothes that have been left on a table and ironing board, Gina lamented: "May I ask, Old Man Lee, these clothes have been folded and placed here for a week. When can you put them in the cupboard?"

She continued: "The communication between us husband and wife has been reduced to interacting on Threads. Anyway he wouldn't listen to me, so all I can do is share this on Threads for everyone to see."

Your move, Lee Teng.

Photos: Gina Lin/Threads

Lee Teng when are you gonna keep your clothes?

