'Lightning will not strike me': Anita Mui’s brother after saying estranged 99-year-old mum is 'obsessed with money'

The relationship between Anita Mui’s brother, Mui Kai Ming, 71, and their 99-year-old mum Tam Mei Kam has been on the rocks for years as a result of Kai Ming fighting for his share of the late Cantopop diva's estate.



Things got really heated in 2021 when Mei Kam signed an agreement to approve the production of Anita, the late Cantopop diva’s biopic.

Kai Ming later sued the production company, alleging that they had infringed copyright to two registered trademarks without his approval.

The lawsuit led to Mei Kam disowning Kai Ming.



Following that, Kai Ming’s wife approached the media to expose his greedy and unscrupulous ways, revealing that he often intimidated Mei Kam into giving him money.

Kai Ming recently appeared in a live stream, where he spoke about the inheritance dispute, and lashed out at his mother, wife, and late sister.

“We’re not in dispute over [Anita’s] inheritance now, there is no one to dispute with," he said. "Instead, there are people scheming for [the money'. When it’s between family, it’s a dispute, but when it’s with other people, they’re scheming.”

Kai Ming spoke about being disowned by his mum, and how he still intends to fight for Anita's inheritance

When asked about his mother severing ties with him and making the news public, he responded: “When the production company did the movie Anita, there were copyright fees. I hold the rights to it, and they’ve been legally trademarked. But some people pulled stings to approach [my mum]. You know old folks are satisfied as long as they receive some money. She accepted it.”

According to Kai Ming, he was upset his approval wasn’t sought prior to the filming of Anita’s biopic. It led to the disagreement with his mother, who accused him of being “obsessed with money”.

Kai Ming then firmly asserted: “She needs to take back her words, or else she will not be able to rest in peace when she dies! She’s the one who is obsessed with money, not me. I did not benefit [from the movie being made]. So how can that be true?”

He then doubled down on his words, saying that his mum "has been blindfolded and is deaf".

The host of the stream then asked Kai Ming if he was afraid of being “struck by lightning” — a term Chinese use when one is being disrespectful to their elders.

“I’m not afraid at all! Lightning will not strike me. If it was going to happen, it would’ve happened long ago. If I'm wrong, I’ll get hit by a car the moment I step out into the streets!” he exclaimed.

In an attempt to prove that he is “the one who escaped death”, Kai Ming then brought up how he is the only surviving child in the Mui family. His brother Tak Ming died from throat cancer in 2015. His other sister Ann died of womb cancer in 2000. Anita died in 2003 from cervical cancer.

A family photo of Mei Kam, Kai Ming, and Anita, who passed away in 2003

Kai Ming also hinted that he will continue to fight for his share of Anita’s assets.

According to Kai Ming, he has worked odd jobs for the past 10 years, and that he had spent a lot of time in court fighting for his inheritance.



Although he receives HKD 20K (S$3.4K) from his mother every month, he thinks the amount is “too little”.

He also berated his wife during the live stream, and even accused his nephew of forbidding him to see his mother.

He then complained about Anita.

“What she owes me can’t be bought with money. It’s love. I supported her from a young age and took care of her at home. Even when she got famous, I did not depend on her. I left Hong Kong alone, but she listened to the people surrounding her, resulting in the mishandling of her fortune,” he lamented.

