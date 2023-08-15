Lingerie-clad ‘Thai Hot Guys’ from Bangkok eatery to perform for 2 days at S’pore Mookata joint

Mookata in Singapore just got a whole lot spicier. On 25 and 26 August, the internet-famous ‘Thai Hot Guys’ from popular Bangkok restaurant Staneemeehoi will be making their first-ever appearance in Singapore at Mr Mookata restaurant in Bugis.

The cross-dressing buff waiters went viral on the internet for their campy, raunchy dances in skimpy clothes like women’s lingerie. Earlier in March, their performance at Malaysian bar Privacy Club Tun Razak was cancelled after receiving backlash from Malaysians, especially because it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. However, two of the hunks made an appearance later — this time fully clothed — at a food expo in KL.

Mr Mookata is a two-year-old 160-seat casual eatery that offers both a la carte and all-you-can-eat sets. Its Singaporean owners recently opened an outlet in China, where they also invited the Thai hunks to perform. Mr Mookata’s manager, Lim Jun Ming, tells 8days.sg that “the event was a success and drew a lot of crowds”, which gave them the idea to bring the gyrating studs to Singapore as well.

Jun Ming says that while “there’s some concern” about their upcoming performance receiving complaints from some Singaporeans, he believes that “it won’t be as bad here, as Singapore is a more open country”.

Thai Hot Guys at Staneemeehoi restaurant in Bangkok, where tourists flock to take selfies.

This isn’t the first time that Mr Mookata is pulling a controversial PR stunt. Last year, the Thai BBQ restaurant got into a bit of hot soup after receiving complaints for hiring shirtless waiters (which they’ve since stopped). Nonetheless, Jun Ming says “it’s not a crime”, and that “back then it wasn’t a big issue so [he] believes it won’t be [this time]”.

“T here will be dancing and [audience] interaction”

Four of the Thai Hot Guys — restaurant Staneemeehoi co-owners Dee and Wow (second from left, and extreme right in above photo), plus Top and Per — will perform at Mr Mookata. If you’ve seen their dances at their Bangkok eatery, or on YouTube, you’d know that the hunks usually put on somewhat comical racy shows, with vigorous body waves and hip thrusts accompanied by farcical grimacing.

However, Jun Ming says that while “there will be dancing and [audience] interaction, there’ll be a limit [to their performance], so it won’t be [as suggestive as it is in] Thailand”.

The hunks will perform from 3pm to 10pm on both days

The guys will do their thing from 3pm to 10pm on both days, with short breaks in between. Customers are welcome to take selfies with them, if they so wish.

What will they wear in Singapore?

Mr Mookata has put up a poll on Facebook asking netizens to choose what clothes they want to see the hunks in: their signature silky pyjamas, cropped tops and shorts, tiny Sailor Moon-esque cosplay uniforms or a mystery outfit.