Liu Ling Ling watched her landlords smoke opium at home when she was a kid; had no idea it was illegal

In new comedy drama The Landlady Singer, an eight-episode collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and mm2 Entertainment, getai star Liu Ling Ling plays a landlady who has to put up with two nasty tenants, played by Sunny Side Up actress Xenia Tan, 29, and Ah Boy Wang Weiliang, 36.

In real life, Ling Ling, 60, has more experience as a tenant than a landlord.

In an interview with 8world, Ling Ling shared how she grew up poor and was constantly moving into different rented homes as a kid.

Her family of five had to squeeze into one rented room as that was all they could afford. That also meant they had to live with other tenants or the landlord.

"There was once I lived with my landlords, an elderly couple, and I saw them secretly smoking opium. I was still young, I didn't know it was illegal," she said.

She and her family were also at the mercy of the old couple.

"They always suspected we stole their food from the fridge and would hit and punish us. I felt very wronged and accused. But there were also times they were nice to us and would treat us to food," she added.

The actress, who has a 10-year-old son, Caleb, with her businessman husband Khoo Jin-an, went on to say that she has no intentions of becoming a landlady any time soon.

She also doesn't invest in property, at least not now.

"If you live with your family, when there's something you're unhappy with, you can still find ways to let them know. But outsiders have their own habits and it's very hard to expect them to change to accommodate to us. Even things like how they dispose of their rubbish is something we would need to sort out," she explained.

Ling Ling as the landlady in The Landlady Singer

Photos: 8world

Catch Ling Ling in Fix My Life on meWATCH or in the embedded video below: