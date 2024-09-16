Liu Yifei, 37, mocked for awkward 'auntie' dancing, especially next to the effortlessly cool Shu Qi, 50

You'd think it's almost impossible for anyone to outshine Chinese actress Liu Yifei, 37, given how she's considered one of the most beautiful stars of her generation.

Well, that is until you put her next to Taiwanese screen goddess Shu Qi, 50.

In a video circulating online, Shu Qi and Yifei, who are both global ambassadors of luxury Italian brand Bulgari, were seen dancing at the brand's afterparty in Shanghai.

While we thought both stars looked absolutely stunning, netizens, as usual, just had to pit them against each other.

Many felt that Yifei, who wore a black blazer over her ruby red gown, looked awkward while moving to the music at the party.

Yifei also used her hand to cover her chest, seemingly worried that she might accidentally expose herself.

Her actions stand in stark contrast to Shu Qi's. The latter was seen coolly twirling around in her flowy black and white gown while showing off her sick dance moves.

"One of them [Shu Qi] is so graceful and relaxed while the other [Yifei] looked like a tacky middle-aged auntie," wrote one netizen.

Thankfully, some netizens also stood up for Yifei, asserting that both stars are both beautiful in their own ways.

But we're talking about their dancing, right?

In Yifei's defense, how was she expected to dance freely in a super tight dress which she could barely walk in?Meanwhile, Shu Qi is just too effortlessly stunning Photos: starettoday, Yum Ching/Weibo, You You/Youtube