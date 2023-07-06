Local Taylor Swift fan wins 4D with pre-sale queue number after securing concert tickets

Some people are just insanely lucky, and for this local Taylor Swift fan, her luck was multiplied ten-fold on July 5, aka the day of 'The Great War (UOB pre-sale)’ for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour tickets.

Not only did Kimi, who goes by the handle @kimipiggay on TikTok, secure her tickets in record time, she even won 4D after buying her queue number on Singapore Pools.

Full disclaimer: This writer also reaped the benefits of said luck, so… thanks a lot!

In a TikTok video posted on July 5, Kimi shared that she managed to secure her Eras Tour tickets with a ‘discount’… ‘cos she won 4D that very night after making an $8 iBet wager using her queue number — 4401.

And yes, she got $40 (after deducting initial bet amount) for her trouble. Lucky number 13? More like lucky number 4401.

The Great War resumes tomorrow (July 7).

But if you did not manage to get your tickets, here are some tips from Kimi.



In another TikTok video addressing fans who did not manage to get the general access fan-code for Friday’s ticketing, Kimi dispensed a handful of tips.

From making sure you’re logged in on Ticketmaster way before ticketing starts, so that the dreaded “rate exceeded” message does not appear, to using multiple browsers and devices, and busting ticketing myths like refreshing right before the tickets go on sale for a “better queue number”, she’s got it all.