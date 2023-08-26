London Fat Duck launches Irish Duck Rice hawker stall at new ‘Singapore Jiak’ food court, prices from $5.80

Folks working in the CBD have one more makan spot for lunch now, with the opening of new food court Singapore Jiak at Fraser Towers.

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

The 55-seat enclave is opened by homegrown family-run F&B company Akashi Group, which owns the Akashi chain of Japanese restaurants as well as London Fat Duck.

Singapore Jiak houses four stall concepts owned by the group: Grandma’s, Dunman Wanton Mee, Teck Kee Fat Duck and Ah Goh Fish Soup.

Teck Kee Fat Duck

Fans of London Fat Duck may find Teck Kee Fat Duck especially interesting. It’s the new casual sister brand of the upscale roast duck specialist, and serves similar Cantonese-style roast meats at hawker prices from $5.80.

Like the restaurant, Teck Kee also uses only Irish birds, which are prized for being juicier and more flavourful than the average duck. You can order the roast duck to go with your choice of rice or noodles. The food court’s roast duck and fish soup stalls use a customised “special rice noodle” which apparently has a “unique, al-dente texture”.

There are other types of roast meats available too, like honey char siew, roast pork as well as salted chicken.

Dunman Wanton Mee

This wonton mee stall is the latest hawker iteration by the young owners of defunct Wanton Seng’s Noodle Bar, which closed earlier this year in February. Co-owner Benson Ng’s family used to run the popular Seng’s Wanton Mee at Dunman Food Centre, which explains the current stall name.

You can still get their lard-slicked wonton noodles here, like the

Classic Dunman Wanton Mee ($5.80)

,

Roasted Pork Wanton Mee ($6.80)

and

Char Siew Wanton Mee ($6.80)

.

Ah Goh Fish Soup

Akashi Group is run by the Goh family, who trots out their own recipe for this stall. The signature fish soup offered here is also a beloved staff meal at Akashi restaurant, where the broth is cooked using fish bones taken from atas Japan-imported white fishes served at the fine-diner. Prices are wallet-friendly here, with options like Sliced/Fried Batang Fish Soup ($5.80) and Garoupa Fish Soup ($8.80).

Grandma’s

Grandma’s, a local-style restaurant located at Paragon, closed in 2019 after operating for 11 years. It launched an online nasi lemak-only concept for six months in 2020, and now has a permanent hawker stall selling its signature Grandma’s Curry Chicken Nasi Lemak ($9.80), Crispy Bukhari Chicken Leg Nasi Lemak ($9.80) and Chicken Wing Nasi Lemak ($5.80), all with ikan bilis and peanuts, omelette and achar.

For drinks, Singapore Jiak’s beverage stall will offer happy hour tipples from 5pm daily, with bottled beers (from $4) and house wine by the glass (from $5). Non-alcoholic drinks include house-made Japanese fruit kombucha ($5 per glass).

Singapore Jiak is at #02-15/16/17 Frasers Tower, 182 Cecil St, S069547. Open daily except Sun, 9am-7pm (food stalls), 9am-10pm (drinks stall). www.facebook.com/SingaporeJIAK

Photos: Singapore Jiak

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat