Long queue, one hour’s wait at Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi restaurant
It’s the Japanese discount chain’s first full-service conveyor belt restaurant offering made-to-order sushi.
The latest sushi restaurant in Singapore is Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi conveyor belt diner at Jem. It opened just last week on 28 July, and — despite having 134 seats — still boasts a long queue on a Monday night.
The menu
The eatery serves made-to-order a la carte sushi from $2.50 for a piece of nigiri sushi with toppings like clam and swordfish.
There are also luxe wagyu and uni sushi picks (from $8.80 a piece) as well as bluefin tuna sushi (from $4.80 a piece). Sushi platters (from $13.80) are available too, served with complimentary miso soup and chawanmushi.
Shrimp cocktail chawanmushi
Oh, and this fancy shrimp cocktail chawanmushi ($12.80).
Long queue, but organised
8days.sg saw an orderly line of customers waiting outside Sen Sen Sushi for a table today (31 Jul).
Over hour-long waiting time
A sign placed at the restaurant’s entrance stated that it was an hour’s wait or more to get in. We did see a few empty tables within, but a quick check with the staff revealed that the conveyor belt train was “not working” for a few tables, which explains why the seats were not taken up.
We guess you can say there was a train disruption. Ba dum tss.Sen Sen Sushi Jem is at #03-27/29 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateaway Rd, S608549. Open daily 11am-10pm (last order at 9.30pm). www.dondondonki.com.
Photos: Yip Jieying
