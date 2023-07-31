Long queue, one hour’s wait at Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi restaurant

The latest sushi restaurant in Singapore is Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi conveyor belt diner at Jem. It opened just last week on 28 July, and — despite having 134 seats — still boasts a long queue on a Monday night.

The menu

The eatery serves made-to-order a la carte sushi from $2.50 for a piece of nigiri sushi with toppings like clam and swordfish.

There are also luxe wagyu and uni sushi picks (from $8.80 a piece) as well as bluefin tuna sushi (from $4.80 a piece). Sushi platters (from $13.80) are available too, served with complimentary miso soup and chawanmushi.

Shrimp cocktail chawanmushi

Oh, and this fancy shrimp cocktail chawanmushi ($12.80).

Long queue, but organised

8days.sg saw an orderly line of customers waiting outside Sen Sen Sushi for a table today (31 Jul).

Over hour-long waiting time

A sign placed at the restaurant’s entrance stated that it was an hour’s wait or more to get in. We did see a few empty tables within, but a quick check with the staff revealed that the conveyor belt train was “not working” for a few tables, which explains why the seats were not taken up.

We guess you can say there was a train disruption. Ba dum tss.

Photos:

Yip Jieying

8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on

www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.