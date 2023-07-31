Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Long queue, one hour’s wait at Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi restaurant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long queue, one hour’s wait at Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi restaurant

It’s the Japanese discount chain’s first full-service conveyor belt restaurant offering made-to-order sushi.

Long queue, one hour’s wait at Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi restaurant
By Yip Jieying
Published July 31, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The latest sushi restaurant in Singapore is Don Don Donki’s new Sen Sen Sushi conveyor belt diner at Jem. It opened just last week on 28 July, and — despite having 134 seats — still boasts a long queue on a Monday night.

The menu 

The eatery serves made-to-order a la carte sushi from $2.50 for a piece of nigiri sushi with toppings like clam and swordfish. 

There are also luxe wagyu and uni sushi picks (from $8.80 a piece) as well as bluefin tuna sushi (from $4.80 a piece). Sushi platters (from $13.80) are available too, served with complimentary miso soup and chawanmushi.

Shrimp cocktail chawanmushi 

Oh, and this fancy shrimp cocktail chawanmushi ($12.80).

Long queue, but organised 

8days.sg saw an orderly line of customers waiting outside Sen Sen Sushi for a table today (31 Jul).

Over hour-long waiting time

A sign placed at the restaurant’s entrance stated that it was an hour’s wait or more to get in. We did see a few empty tables within, but a quick check with the staff revealed that the conveyor belt train was “not working” for a few tables, which explains why the seats were not taken up. 

We guess you can say there was a train disruption. Ba dum tss.

Sen Sen Sushi Jem is at #03-27/29 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateaway Rd, S608549. Open daily 11am-10pm (last order at 9.30pm). www.dondondonki.com. 

Photos: Yip Jieying

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat

Related topics

Sen Sen Sushi don don donki sushi japanese restaurant japanese food

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.