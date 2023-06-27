Long queues at relocated Thai supermarket on official opening day

Around this time last year, the fate of Golden Mile Complex’s tenants was up in the air after news broke that the building was going en bloc.

But the mall’s well-loved shops and eateries have since found new homes elsewhere. Like Thai pancake stall Baan Kanom Thai, which used to be located in Thai Supermarket and moved to nearby ARC 380 mall in Lavender with an expanded dine-in space and menu.

The popular supermarket itself announced that it was shifting to Aperia Mall. It reopened in a large, upgraded space that now houses five Thai food stalls.

10 per cent off storewide

While Thai Supermarket soft-opened last month, it is holding its official opening today (Jun 27). To celebrate the opening, the supermarket announced that it was having a 10 per cent off storewide promotion for the day, as well as Thai dance, live band and sword performances.

Long queues

At around 8pm today, there were long queues waiting to enter the supermarket. Some people were also queueing for the food stalls, which include Slurp Noodle & Tea Bar, Yaowarat bun specialist Yùng Yùng, Folks Collective, which serves Thai savoury dishes like raw marinated crabs, fried banana joint Talad Thai Banana and Thai Yum Mee, which serves street food like Chiang Rai noodles and mango sticky rice.

Thai Supermarket is at #01-20 Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Ave, S339511. Open daily 10am-10pm. www.thaisupermarket.sg

Photos: Lim Wei Yi/ Thai Supermarket