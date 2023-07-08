Louis Koo says he loves Singapore cuisine, especially laksa, hainanese chicken rice and sambal stingray

If there's one thing Singapore is known for, it's got to be our amazing food.

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo will definitely agree.

The 52-year-old actor was recently spotted in Hong Kong's Sheung Wan district filming a commercial with Singaporean chef Barry Quek, who is the head chef of Hong Kong's one-Michelin-starred restaurant Whey.



When speaking to reporters, Louis revealed that he really likes Singapore cuisine and his favourite dishes are laksa, Hainanese chicken rice as well as sambal stingray.

Louis with Singaporean Michelin-starred chef Barry Quek

Being a foodie, would we get to see Louis show off his culinary skills in the commercial?

Well, no.

Louis explained: "Actually, I'm not great at cooking. I only know those few basic dishes like steamed minced pork and I cook very rarely. People say that cooking helps you destress, but to me, cooking requires a lot of steps which is very tiring for me."

The actor went on to share that when he was younger, his mum only knew how to cook beef steak and so it was what he ate every day as a child.



Thankfully, his mum eventually learnt to cook more dishes from watching cooking shows.

"My mum's signature dish is deep fried braised spring pigeon but I haven't had it in over 20 years because it's very tedious to make," he said.

But not being able to cook didn't stop the actor from venturing into the F&B sector, like his restaurant in Causeway Bay.

However, when asked if he intends to expand his business, Louis shared that there are currently no plans and all he does is try out new dishes once in a while to add to the restaurant's menu.

Louis was also asked if he's a picky-eater.



"I work so hard to earn money just so that I can eat better. Especially since I only eat one meal, which is dinner, every day. So [what I put into my mouth] is very important," he said.

"It doesn't have to be some delicacy. I will eat fried chicken and fishball noodles too. But now, on top of beef, I don't eat anything that's raw so if you were to bring me to a seafood restaurant then it would be terrible," he added.

Photos: Ming Ren Sheng Huo Quan/Weibo, mingpao