'Low-key sure I'll post something cringe': Local stars and their first messages on new social media platform Threads

If you were scrolling through Instagram yesterday (Jul 6), you would have seen everyone posting about this new social media platform called Threads.

For those who don't know, Threads is a new app that is linked to Instagram and is developed by Meta. It works pretty much like Twitter, which is why many people are saying it's also Mark Zuckerberg's middle finger to Elon Musk.

Our local stars, well, at least the younger ones, have of course started, um, threading. And here are their first threads:

He Yingying

We guess "no clue how this works" is something many of us were thinking when the app first launched yesterday but it looks like Yingying soon found the purpose for her Threads account.

And that is to post cat pics. Not complaining though, just look at how adorable her kitties are.

Photo: He Yingying/Threads

Kimberly Chia

There were so many posts asking if Threads is the "new Twitter". Well, yes, it is.

And if you think about it, isn't it really interesting how many of us outgrew Twitter after our secondary school days but are so excited to plunge right into Threads now?

What's the difference, actually?

Photo: Kimberly Chia/Threads

Chantalle Ng

Ah yes, this throwback to how we used to just mindlessly tweet whatever that was on our minds when Twitter was all the rage back then..

So take this as Chantalle's PSA to not post things you'll regret five years later.

Photo: Chantalle Ng/Threads

Romeo Tan

Not gonna lie, we were already anticipating an influx of thirst trap pics when Threads first started.

What we weren't expecting was for Romeo to be the first one to lose his, um, threads.

Richie Koh

Those of you who've been wanting to chat with the star, now's your chance.

But whether Richie replies you or not, well... guess you'll just have to wait and see if he can "reply when [he] can't reply"?

Photo: Richie Koh/Threads

Zhu Ze Liang

We didn't think anyone's first post was going to be a discussion about bread but now we know how passionate the YES933 jock is about his floss buns.



But nope, sorry Ze Liang the best buns are hotdog buns. End of discussion.

Photo: Zhu Ze Liang/Threads

Kiki Lim

The 21-year-old actress first shared a pic she took with Taylor Swift when the latter was here for her Speak Now tour in 2011. Yes, that's a nine-year-old Kiki with the singer.



She was hoping her post would help manifest tickets for Tay Tay's The Eras Tour here in March.

Sadly, Kiki shared a new post earlier today that manifestation did not happen.

Oh well.

Photo: Kiki Lim/Threads

Zhang Zetong

No offence but Zetong not having a display pic and the fact that he's posting about ads just make him look like a bot floating around on Threads.

But according to the actor, he's having some issues uploading a profile pic so let's see if he's be able to add a photo before the app starts getting flooded with ads.

Chen Diya

This definitely took us on a trip down memory lane.

Remember when Twitter had a 140-character limit which forced us to be so concise while tweeting?

The good news is, Threads doesn't have this feature so Diya can post her essays already.

Photo: Chen Diya/Threads

Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez

We have to say we chuckled a little when we saw the way Joakim reacted to Sonia's first post.

Aiyoh, no lah, we're sure people don't just know you as "the guy who works with Sonia Chew", Joakim.

Here's Joakim's actual first post on Threads:

Hmm.. interesting. Please go to Joakim's Threads account to fill in the blank, yeah?

Photos: Joakim Gomez/Sonia Chew/Threads