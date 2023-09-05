Mackenyu, the Japanese breakout star of Netflix’s one piece, is the son of one of Japan’s most famous actors

The Netflix live-action adaptation of popular Japanese manga and anime One Piece has taken the world by storm.



Since its release, the eight-episode series has topped the most-watched charts on the streaming platform, and is currently the most popular Netflix show in Singapore.

Of the main cast, 26-year-old American-born Japanese actor, Mackenyu, who plays the green-haired skillful swordsman Roronoa Zoro, has become the breakout star of One Piece.



Thanks to his teen idol good looks and action hero physique, fans of the show have showered Mackenyu with praise, with one netizen saying they “couldn’t find a flaw on his handsome face even if they tried”.

He doesn't just look like the perfect specimen though. Here are some things about Mackenyu that might make you love him more.

1. He is the son of the late Sonny Chiba, an actor and martial artist, and one of Japan's most famous stars

Sonny Chiba and a baby Mackenyu

Sonny Chiba received many acting accolades in Japan throughout his career, and was also internationally recognised as the primary Japanese martial arts actor in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

He starred in the 1998 Hong Kong film The Storm Riders alongside Ekin Cheng and Aaron Kwok.

You might also recognise him from his appearances in several Hollywood movies, including Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006).



Mackenyu is Sonny's son with his second ex-wife Tamami. They got married in 1996 but split up in 2015.

Sonny died in 2021 at age 82 from the Covid-19 Delta variant.

2. Mackenyu has two siblings, both of whom are also in showbiz

From left: Juri, Sonny, Gordon and Mackenyu in 2010

His older half sister, Juri Manase, 48, was the trainer and stunt double for Lucy Liu in Kill Bill.



Younger brother, Gordon, 23, is also an actor and is best known for his role as Takashi Mitsuya in the live action movie adaption of popular Japanese anime, Tokyo Revengers.

3. He is a man of many talents

His skills in the series aren't just for show

Mackenyu, who grew up in Los Angeles and went to Beverly Hills High School, is skilled in karate and gymnastics. He is also a water polo player and was part of his high school’s wrestling team.

He is not just a jock though. Mackenyu plays the piano, and was part of his high school's brass band, where he played the saxophone and flute.

4. It’s not his first time starring in a live adaption of a manga

Mackenyu in Rurouni Kenshin

In fact, Mackenyu’s filmography is pretty much an anime lover's wet dream. He has starred in the live adaption of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2017), Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021), Fullmetal Alchemist (2022), and Knights of the Zodiac (2023).

Talk about being the right person for the job.

5. He is married

Sorry, he's taken

Yes, Mackenyu is taken. In January this year, Mackenyu announced that he is married. Little is known about his wife, other than she is not in showbusiness and that they dated for a long time.



“From now on, we will continue to support each other while spending precious time together. It would make me happy if you would watch over us warmly,” he wrote in his official statement.

Interestingly, his brother Gordon also announced his marriage on the same day, which just happend to be their late father's 84th birthday. And like Mackenyu, Gordon's wife's identity is a secret.



Prior to his marriage, Mackenyu was rumoured to be dating a number of celebs, including singer-actress Sakurako Ohara, former AKB48 member Haruka Shimazaki, idol Sae Murase, and former actress Erika Sawajiri.