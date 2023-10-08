Malaysian singer Jeryl Lee Pei Ling looks so much like Blackpink’s Lisa

We’ve seen quite a few regular folks who bear similarities to celebrities, but a famous face? Not so much.

Meet Malaysian singer Jeryl Lee Pei Ling who is making waves on the internet for her uncanny resemblance to Blackpink’s Lisa.

Some of you might remember her from 2016's Sing! China, where she was one of the finalists alongside Nathan Hartono.

The 23-year-old from Penang recently caught the attention of netizens after winning Chinese singing reality competition The Next 2023 last month.

As Jeryl's popularity rose, her looks have also became a talking point, specifically her resemblance to Lisa.

Netizens have dubbed her "Malaysian Lisa", with many mistaking her for the K-pop star.

We don’t blame them. We think she's a dead ringer for the Lisa, especially in the pic below.

That's Jeryl on the right, by the way.

Though flattered, Jeryl doesn’t quite think so.

"I take it as a compliment… [but] me and my close friends don't think we look alike. But some people who have just met me might feel, at that moment, a resemblance," she said.

Pei Ling, who began singing at the age of eight, is no stranger to reality talent shows.

In 2016, at the age of 17, she became the youngest finalist on Sing! China.