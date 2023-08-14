Massage guns for every budget to buy for muscle relief and recovery

You had a great workout, but you wake up the next day feeling like you just got hit by a truck and now you have to spend days resting those muscles before you are ready to hit the weights again. Or perhaps you’re hunched over the desk all day and have been living with aches and pains. To speed up recovery and soothe those muscles, consider reaching for a massage gun for muscle relief and recovery.

Massage guns are portable percussive therapy devices that have been proven to speed up muscle relief by aiding in alleviating tension and promoting blood flow. Little wonder that they’re among the hottest trends in fitness, a business forecast to be valued at US$542.6 million (S$732.6 mil) globally in 2023, according to reports.

Loved by almost anyone who has used them — from athletes, fitness enthusiasts and relaxation seekers — these gadgets are continuously evolving to become more user-friendly, accessible and effective.

Stay ahead of the game with our top eight picks of the best massage guns to buy.

Therabody‘s iconic Pro model was what sparked the massage gun trend. Now they’ve launched their second most powerful massage gun, boasting updates that include an OLED screen that allows users to save up to three different routines and an in-built force meter that measures the amount of pressure applied on the gun. The Therabody Theragun Elite has also ditched the traditional foam and has now fitted its five attachments with rubber that is compatible with its other models. It’s a splurge (it’s the priciest on this list), but its features are unrivaled and a must-have; especially for first-timers who are ready to learn how to use it efficiently.

Therabody Theragun Elite, $639. Available at Amazon

Who doesn’t like a good interface? The Renpho C3 Percussion Massage Gun goes beyond the one-button-does-it-all design and allows users to adjust pressure and speed specifically. It may be one of the more wallet-friendly options on this list, but the Renpho C3 Percussion Massage Gun still feels good to the touch with its silicone-coated grip. There’s also 24-hour service team available, allowing users to reach out to experts should they face issues with their devices.

Renpho C3 Percussion Massage Gun, $89.90. Available at Amazon

People have described this as “small but mighty” and it’s not difficult to see why. Weighing a mere 500g, this massage gun easily fits into your pocket, making it the most convenient on this list to carry around. Due to its brushless motor, it is also extremely quiet at a mere 30db. The Recoverfun Mini also packs quite the battery life, with up to five hours of usage and can be charged easily with a 1.5H Type-C charging.

Recoverfun Mini Massage Gun , $115.02. Available at Amazon

OSIM uZap Gun Percussive Massage Gun

The OSIM uZap Gun is a mighty percussive massage device that swiftly banishes muscle soreness and myofascial pain, empowering you to conquer any challenge that comes your way. With four intense massage levels delivering up to rapid 3,200 pulses per minute, it dives 10mm deep into muscle tissues, unlocking unrivalled relief. It also features six dynamic massage heads which allows you to target all muscle groups and pain points with precision. Weighing a mere 650g, it stays cool during consistent use, thanks to the smart air vent system.

OSIM uZap Gun Percussive Massage Gun, $279.00. Available at Sg.Osim.com.

With up to five dynamic speeds starting from 1,400 pulses per minute, the Ekrin Athletics B37 is not just fab for recovery, but also ideal for warming up those muscles before a workout. Anyone new to massage guns will appreciate the ergonomic design that features a unique 15-degree angled handle which not only allows for self-myofascial release, it also provides for less tension around the wrists when in use. Users will also love how quiet this device is with its patented Quiet Glide Noise Reduction Technology.

Ekrin Athletics B37 Massage Gun, $448.72. Available at Amazon

HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager

This massage gun is perfect for those who are apprehensive about shelling out too much money and prefer a simpler and less intensive option. Likened to a deep-kneading shiatsu sensation, the HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager comes with three intensity levels and four massage heads that target different body parts. Unlike the other devices on this list, it does not feature a stall force (that is, the amount of pressure needed for a gun to stop) but still has a pressure sensor.

HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager, $119.99. Available at Homedics.com.

With most models looking to go as light as possible, it is interesting to see how the Sportneer Elite D9 went in the opposite direction, focusing on crafting this massage gun with its dual-bearing structure. The battery life is considerable too, lasting up to five times longer than its most expensive competitor. The Sportneer Elite D9 features a 10-minute auto-off function that ensures safe usage.

Sportneer Elite D9, $119.98. Available at Amazon

With a whopping eight attachments (three of which are metal that allow for deep tissue massages), and up to nine speed options (up to 3400 pulses a minute), the Vybe Pro has lots to offer. It also feels more durable, weighing just under 1kg as compared to its heavier counterparts. Users with plantar fasciitis have described this model as a game-changer as it specifically provides therapeutic relief for the foot, heel and calf.

Vybe Percussion Massage Gun For Athletes Pro Model, $297. Available at Amazon