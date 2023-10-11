Massive markdowns on Apple products, including Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads & MacBook Pro — save up to $150

Our articles may contain affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission. Prices are correct at time of publishing.

In need of a tech upgrade? Or perhaps you’ve recently bought the new iPhone 15 and are looking to add to your arsenal of Apple products. You’re in luck.

Amazon’s second Prime Day — aka Prime Big Deal Days — is happening right now until Oct 11, and there’s a rare markdown on a slew of Apple products. We’re talking AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and even the MacBook Air.

But the 48-hour massive Prime Big Deal Days is a time-sensitive sale, and stocks are limited. So it goes without saying that you’ll have to make a dash to cart out these sweet deals. No time to do the homework? We’ve done it for you and have sifted out the best deals for you. You’re welcome.

Best Apple deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Airpods Pro (2nd Generation), $305 (usual price $359). You save: $54. Buy it here

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $154 (usual price $200.85). You save: $46.85. Buy it here

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm), $599 (usual price $749). You save: $150. Buy it here

Apple Watch Ultra 1 (GPS + Cellular), $1,118 (usual price $1,199). You save: $81. Buy it here

2021 Apple iPad, 9th Generation (10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi, 64GB), $400 (usual price $503.65). You save: $103.65. Buy it here

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro, 3rd Generation (Wi-Fi, 2TB), $2,305 (usual price $2,926.05). You save: $621.05. Buy it here

Apple 2023 MacBook Air laptop (15.3-inch, 8GB GB RAM, 256GB), $1,749 (usual price $1,899). You save: $150. Buy it here

