Mediacorp actress Sheryl Ang sells crystals on IG; says some people will buy and not pay so they can continue talking to her

We soon realise that Sheryl’s zen-ness comes from her strong belief in spirituality.

She places importance on dispelling negative energy and only keeping good vibes. And she's also big on crystals.

If you follow Sheryl on Instagram, you would know she sells crystals on the platform from time to time.

“I started getting into this ‘cos I was on a healing journey and crystals came into my life and helped me," she says. "There are so many other modalities that help with it but I know that this topic can be a bit of a taboo to some people. I’ve met people who feel like it’s the work of the devil."

Still, spirituality is a big part of her life that she wishes to share with the world. “I believe that people need healing, self-love and self-acceptance," she says.

“It’s not just crystals and essential oils and flowers. It’s a lot more than that. When you are stepping into self love you have to own up and admit the things you don’t want to admit to yourself. I think that’s the hardest part. It’s tough to bring this across to others through my videos ‘cos as much as I like to share, if it’s not their time, it’s not their time."

In The Sky Is Still Blue, Sheryl plays Yu An, an OL who isn't afraid to speak her mind

8DAYS.SG: It's been a while since you've sold crystals on IG. You're still doing that right?

SHERYL ANG: I still am. It’s just that I couldn’t find the time to take videos. I feel like people are all about the aesthetics, so if the video looks ugly, or the crystals look ugly, they won't be inclined to buy.

How do you feel being so open about your belief in spirituality?

I have a friend who is a witch, and I know that many think it’s taboo. But being a witch, like the spells and everything, it’s just [about] manifesting. Movies and shows has made everyone have a negative perception of spirituality.

I’ve always been into things like psychic intuition. It’s something that we all have, but are not used to using, so it’s weird for some people.

Did your belief in spirituality start before you joined showbiz?

It did. I was 19. Being in showbiz, it’s a lot harder because you have to separate yourself from that. I used to be a people pleaser, and I healed myself of those tendencies. But in this industry, you have to please people because your job is based on people liking you. The tough part is finding that balance because I want people to like me for me and follow me for my acting. I don’t want to do things I don’t enjoy just so people will like me.

It’s very difficult ‘cos my tribe is so small. In this industry, you need much more than that and that’s something I struggle with. I’m not really a social media person but I have to try. It’s a struggle and I’m still learning to enjoy it more.

Could you tell us more about these struggles?

It’s having to do things I don’t like. I cannot do things that are meaningless but sometimes I have to ‘cos it’s part of the job. I can’t really complain about it so I try to put meaning into it instead.

Take social media for example. If you want to beat the IG algorithm, you have to post something every single day, but what am I gonna post? And everytime I go out I’m like ‘Oh s*** I need to put make-up on just so I can have an opportunity to take pictures’.

If I go to a concert and focus on taking videos, I don’t enjoy the moment 'cos all I’m thinking about is taking videos. I might as well watch it on YouTube. That's what I struggle with.

Have you been told to use social media more?

I have. I’ve been told: “You have to be active, post more, make more content ‘cos right now you’re not standing out. What sets you apart?”

Fashion? Everybody does fashion. Singing? Everybody sings, everybody dances. These things don’t set you apart unless you’re like Desmond [Ng] and have an amazing voice. But I know I don’t and that’s why I started to share my spirituality stuff ‘cos I think that’s what sets me apart from everybody. It’s also something meaningful that I feel people should learn about and think of it as nature and energy instead of a taboo topic.

Have you ever encountered any challenges when it comes to selling your crystals online?

There are people who cross boundaries. It’s a bit intense. Some people will purposely buy crystals from me and not pay so they can keep the conversation going. At least that’s what I think is happening. (Sighs)

I was quite sad ‘cos when they say they want something, I keep it aside to pack and ship. But they would keep giving excuses and not paying. They would repeatedly tell me they’re in a meeting or they’ll do it when they’re home.

I stopped entertaining them because I don’t need to, and I don’t want to be mean. But when I sell something I hope people cherish it. I don’t want my babies to go to the wrong people.

Sheryl really cherishes her crystals, which she calls 'her babies'

Earlier this year you spoke about how you're in a relationship on the Zoe and Liang podcast.

(Chuckles) Yes I did. I was like you know what? I’ll talk about it.

Before going for the shoot, I thought about what my response would be if I was asked about my relationship. Then I decided to just see where the conversation leads. I asked my partner if he was okay with me mentioning it and he was, so at that point I was like okay lah, say lor.

It doesn’t really bother me whether it’s out in the open or not. I would just prefer to keep his identity unknown.

Would you eventually post pictures of him on social media?

I wouldn't. Even if I’m not in showbiz, I think I’ve come to the point where I don’t see a need to share about my relationship. Maybe I would’ve posted about my partner in the past, but now I don’t feel the need to.

Actually… if I wasn’t a celeb, I wouldn’t even have to post every day. So even if I did post a picture of him, it would probably just be on IG stories.

But being in this industry, I choose to protect his identity. There isn’t much to say. I feel that comments, whether negative or positive, are like energy and this energy will direct to me and my partner. I’m a very sensitive person and I absorb energy even when I don’t want to. If I can avoid it I will. I don’t need to know your opinion and I'm happy. That's all I need others to know.

You can catch The Sky Is Still Blue on meWATCH.

"I don't usually smile for pictures, but I'm in a smiley mood today," says Sheryl as she gets her pics taken after our interview Photos: Dillon Tan, meWATCH, Sheryl Ang/ Instagram