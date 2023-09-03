Mediacorp YES 933 DJ Chen Ning has been 'secretly' cooking at her cafe co-owned by ex-Strangers' Reunion barista

You might know Chen Ning, 31, as DJ and host of the popular The Daka Show on Mediacorp radio station YES 933. But what you may not know is that she co-owns a café, where she’s been cooking for the past two and a half years.

Called House Downstairs, the café, which opened at Ulu Pandan Community Club in Ghim Moh in February 2021, serves a mix of Asian and brunch fare like dry laksa, gochujang chicken, and avocado toast, as well as specialty coffee.

It’s run daily by her barista pal Chong Yanjing, also 31, who used to work at hip java joint Strangers’ Reunion, while Chen Ning helms the kitchen on weekends. They have another silent partner.

This is Chen Ning’s first foray into F&B and unlike most celeb entrepreneurs excited to get the word out about their biz, she’s been keeping a low profile as she “didn’t want the focus to be on [her]”.

“We want people to go to House Downstairs for the food and coffee, and not for me,” she tells 8days.sg. “If anyone asked, I would admit I own the space, it’s just that I didn’t share it on my socials. But now that business is stable and I am happy with the food standard and menu, I don’t mind sharing about it.”

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Could only cook instant noodles before pandemic, now helms kitchen on weekends

Chen Ning loves coffee and had always toyed with the idea of starting a café with Yanjing. So when the latter quit her barista job at the defunct cafe Strangers’ Reunion (it’s now just a roastery), they decided to open their own space.

Chen Ning is the brains behind the recipes and menu, which is basically a combination of things that she likes to eat. She has a team of staff, mostly ITE culinary grads, to help “level up” her home recipes and run the kitchen on weekdays.

It’s hard to believe that she only picked up cooking during the pandemic when she was bored at home.

“Circuit Breaker really changed my life. Before the pandemic, I could only cook instant noodles. I learned to make all these dishes during CB,” she says with a laugh.

When we tell Chen Ning that she’s very confident and daring to run a professional kitchen, she quips: “I have cooked these dishes before so I believed I could do it.”

It’s back-breaking work

Though Chen Ning used to help out at her parents’ kopitiam stall, 526 BBQ Seafood (which is still in business), in Jurong West when she was younger, she quickly learned that cooking in a larger commercial kitchen is a whole different ball game.

“I know F&B is hard work, but I didn’t know it was this challenging. When I’m at the cafe, I work from 8.30am to 5pm — food prep and cleaning are the toughest parts and I get a backache from standing for long hours. I don’t know how my parents did it for 25 years,” she laments.

The business, which cost Chen Ning and her partners $120K to set up, has yet to break even, and she admits there were times where she felt like giving up. “In the early days when we were shorthanded, I’d help out on weekdays after my radio shift. I was burnt out and would question myself if I want to continue the business. So now if I have enough kitchen help, I’d gladly let the staff do it.”

Hidden gem

Though House Downstairs faces Ghim Moh Road, it is easy to miss the café due to the lack of signage at the façade of the community club (CC). There is only a traditional inscribed signboard featuring the Chinese name of the café 家楼下 at its entrance inside the CC.

The girl bosses came up with the cute moniker as they had wanted to open the café in a shophouse at the bottom of an HDB block. “But we happened to find this unit instead, so we kept the name,” shares Chen Ning.

Cosy Japandi vibes

Inside, House Downstairs looks like your typical café with cement screed flooring, lots of white, wood and Japandi vibes. The 40-seater is bright and cosy with large windows on one side, and a semi-open kitchen on the other. If you’re all about the coffee, the best seats in the house are those by the counter where you can chat with the baristas and watch your coffee being made.

The menu

House Downstairs serves a random mix of Asian and brunch fare. Bestsellers include dry laksa, scallion pancake, avocado toast, and rosti. There are also sandwiches, pastries, and a small selection of desserts made in-house and tarts from bakehouse Nanatang. Prices start from $4 for pastries, $7 for mains and $3.50 for coffee.

Their specialty brews, sourced from local roasters Strangers’ Reunion and Double Up, are served in pretty ceramic cups made by Chen Ning and can be purchased in-store. She picked up pottery five years ago and used to make and sell her pieces online at Every Clay.

Craygee, $22 (8 DAYS Pick!)

Chen Ning’s craygee, portmanteau for crayfish congee, is House Downstairs’ version of seafood pao fan. Swimming alongside the succulent crustacean in robust prawn broth are two medium-sized Thai feiji prawns and a handful of clams. The café uses short-grain rice, which has been fried with onion and egg to amp up the flavour. The result is a comforting, umami-packed concoction, but might be a tad salty for some.

Dry Laksa Goreng, $17 (8 DAYS Pick!)

Also good is Chen Ning’s punchy, modern take on dry laksa. Thick bee hoon and yellow noodles, cooked with a spice blend and prawn broth, are served slightly wet with an umami kick like Hokkien mee. Make sure you stir the poached egg into the noodles for added creaminess.

Spiced Baked Eggs, $16

Poached eggs in a deliciously spiced chunky tomato and bell pepper sauce, finished with feta cheese and two slices of crusty sourdough on the side. On Chen Ning’s recommendation, we added the pan-seared halloumi cheese (top up $4 for two pieces). Slightly crisp on the outside and creamy inside, the cheese is yum when dipped in the tangy gravy.

Mogu, $11

The star of this vegetarian sandwich, or kiap, as they are known here, is mushroom. Sautéed portobello mushroom dressed with chipotle mayo is packed between crisp, lavishly- buttered brioche slices. It’s simple but quite satisfying and indulgent.

Long Black, $4.50

Made using their house blend of beans from Ethiopia and Coasta Rica roasted by Strangers' Reunion, this cuppa is smooth with fruity notes and slightly acidic.

The details

House Downstairs is at #01-03 Ulu Pandan Community Club, 170 Ghim Moh Rd, S279621. Tel: 6970 3996. Open daily 9am-4.30pm. https://www.instagram.com/housedownstairs/

Photos: Kelvin Chia

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from

8days.sg