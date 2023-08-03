Meg 2: The Trench review: Jason Statham and Wu Jing team up in watered-down Monster Shark sequel

Meg 2: The Trench: Jason Statham is starting a new extreme water sport called Kick the Shark.

Meg 2: The Trench (PG13)

Starring Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Cliff Curtis

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Meg 2 is essentially the same movie as the first one (hey, even Pippin the Yorkshire terrier is back!), except this time the thrills and awes are watered down. Jason Statham, game as always for silly heroics, takes on prehistoric sharks as well as eco-ravagers and ruthless capitalists. The first half is a pain to watch: it takes place at the bottom of the ocean, where it’s all shadows and darkness (remember the murky mess that is Underwater?). Thing perks up a bit when the havoc moves to the surface as a pack of salamander-like dinosaurs and a giant octopus attack a resort — all very Jurassic World-ly. Elsewhere, franchise (‘fin’-chise?) newbie and CCCP-approved actor Wu Jing has a more prominent role than advertised as an Elon Musk-esque explorer-entrepreneur, delivering some expected China-leaning rhetoric. (FYI: The Meg movies are bankrolled by Mainland Chinese media company CMC Pictures.) As for the megalodons, they aren’t as impressive this time around: they feel like employees in their own fear factory. (2.5/5 stars) out in cinemas