Meg 2: The Trench review: Jason Statham and Wu Jing team up in watered-down Monster Shark sequel
Plus: Reviews of the indie horror sensation Talk to Me, and Assassin Club, a Henry Golding-led action flick not many people know of (and you wonder why).
Meg 2: The Trench: Jason Statham is starting a new extreme water sport called Kick the Shark.
Meg 2: The Trench (PG13)
Starring Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Cliff Curtis
Directed by Ben Wheatley
Meg 2 is essentially the same movie as the first one (hey, even Pippin the Yorkshire terrier is back!), except this time the thrills and awes are watered down. Jason Statham, game as always for silly heroics, takes on prehistoric sharks as well as eco-ravagers and ruthless capitalists. The first half is a pain to watch: it takes place at the bottom of the ocean, where it’s all shadows and darkness (remember the murky mess that is Underwater?). Thing perks up a bit when the havoc moves to the surface as a pack of salamander-like dinosaurs and a giant octopus attack a resort — all very Jurassic World-ly. Elsewhere, franchise (‘fin’-chise?) newbie and CCCP-approved actor Wu Jing has a more prominent role than advertised as an Elon Musk-esque explorer-entrepreneur, delivering some expected China-leaning rhetoric. (FYI: The Meg movies are bankrolled by Mainland Chinese media company CMC Pictures.) As for the megalodons, they aren’t as impressive this time around: they feel like employees in their own fear factory. (2.5/5 stars) out in cinemas
Talk to Me: Sophie Wilde is satisfied with the supernatural Wi-Fi signal.
Talk To Me (NC16)
Starring Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto
Directed by Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou
Aussie YouTube creators Danny and Michael Philippou’s promising debut feature is a cautionary tale about drugs disguised as a séance-gone-awry thriller. Instead of narcotics, the teens get their shiokness from being possessed by a spirit conjured up by a ceramic embalmed hand (a highly effective stand-in for a Ouija board). For 90 seconds, the devil-may-care youths get to be as high as a kite; any longer than the stipulated limit, however, there’ll be hell to pay. Wilde anchors the film with a powerful performance as the troubled protagonist battling personal demons as well as an evil entity on the loose. (3.5/5 stars) out in cinemas
Assassin Club: Henry Golding decides to fire his agent for getting him this job.
Assassin Club (NC16)
Starring Henry Golding, Daniela Melchior, Sam Neill, Noomi Rapace
Directed by Camille Delamarre
If there’s one takeaway from Snake Eyes, it’s that Golding isn’t cut out to be an action hero… at least not yet. That perception won’t change anytime soon with this uninspired dreck, the kind Steven Seagal has been making, like, forever. HG plays an assassin hired to kill seven assassins, who in turn are hired to kill him. Huh? Who cares? Sorry, but bland Golding tries too hard to be badass; the camera shakes way too much; and the action is short on actual excitement. It’s remotely acceptable if the Mission: Impossible, John Wick and Extraction movies don’t exist. Maybe. (1.5/5 stars) out on iTunes & Google Play
