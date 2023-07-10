Meteor Garden actress Ann Yeh’s 9-month-old son abused by nanny

Taiwanese former actress Ann Yeh, 40, who is best known for playing Li Zhen in 2001 idol drama Meteor Garden, has taken to social media to reveal that her nine-year-old son was abused by his nanny.

Last week, she shared a photo of her son’s bruised back on Instagram Stories with the caption “Abused by nanny!”

Though his body was partially covered with a sticker of a crying baby, bruises could still be seen on his lower back, buttocks, and groin.

She and her husband rushed to the boy to the A&E to get the injuries checked

Ann said that as soon as she returned to Taipei, she rushed the boy to the hospital to get the injuries checked.



In another post, she appeared to reprimand the nanny, writing: “You eat and live well, fly business class, and you still…”

While Ann did not elaborate on the matter, the boy appears to be fine as she shared a photo of her son sleeping the next day.

Ann as Li Zhen in Meteor Garden

Ann got her start in showbiz in the late ‘90s as a model. Following the success of Meteor Garden, she went on to star in Taiwanese dramas Pretty Girl and She's Gotta Have Money, before retiring from showbiz in 2009. Her last onscreen project was 2009 movie L-O-V-E.

She later worked as a publicist for a beauty company before starting her own business selling facial masks.

Ann and her non-celebrity husband Tony welcomed their son in September last year.

Photos: Ann Yeh/Instagram