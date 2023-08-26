MeWATCH to carry more than 600 hours of Thai dramas, including time-travel rom-com Love Destiny 2

Singapore media network Mediacorp announced on Thursday (Aug 24) that it has partnered with Thai entertainment platform BEC World Public Company Limited (BEC) to roll out more than 600 hours of Thai dramas on digital video service meWATCH for free.

Selected shows will also air on free-to-air platform Channel U.

Said Lee Hung Sheng, Mediacorp's Head of Audience & Partnerships: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to cater to the diverse, dynamic tastes of local audiences with an ever-expanding slate of content offerings across our media network.”

Here are some of the Thai shows viewers can expect on meWATCH:

1. LOVE DESTINY SEASONS 1 AND 2

Pope Thanavat Vatthanaputi and Bella Ranee Campen in Love Destiny 2.

Set during the reign of King Narai of the Ayutthaya Kingdom, Love Destiny follows the tale of a kind-hearted woman, Gadesurang, whose soul is transported back in time to live in the body of another woman who has been cursed for plotting a murder. As Gadesurang navigates the past, her antics slowly earn the affection of Dej. But will they be together and live happily ever after?

Season 1 is available on demand for free on meWATCH, with five new episodes released every Monday; and on Ch U from Aug 11 to Oct 5, every Monday to Friday, 6pm – 7pm. Season 2 is coming soon on meWATCH and Channel U. New episodes will be released weekly on meWATCH in the same week as its original premiere in Thailand.

2. DARE TO LOVE

Kongthap Peak (left) and Bella Ranee Campen in Dare To Love.

Ticha is an ambitious lawyer who works 24/7 to prove her worth and become the first female partner at her law firm. Romance was not among Ticha's life goals despite multiple suitors — or that was the case, until Que, Ticha’s first love, is hired as an intern in the same company. Ticha tries to hide her past feelings for Que. She is certain that this old flame, if reignited, will obstruct her rising career.

However, love slowly blooms between the two of them despite differences in age, position and social status. Will Ticha choose her love or her life-long goal?

The full series will be available on demand for free on meWATCH from Oct 6.

3. TO ME, IT'S SIMPLY YOU

Bow Maylada Susri (centre) and Nadech Kugimiya (right) in To Me, It's Simply You.

A man returns home to recover from the bustling city life and reclaim the things that he took for granted. However, he is made to work through a farming challenge with the help of his friends and family. Without realising it, he gains back something more valuable.

The full series will be available on demand for free on meWATCH from Oct 6.

4. NAKEE

Phupoom Pongpanu in Nakee.

Nakee tells the tale of Kumkaew, a girl born mysteriously in Dorn Mai Pa village during the solar eclipse, with hidden supernatural powers. Meanwhile, archaeology student Tossapol finds himself enchanted by the Nakee goddess, so much so that he gives up everything to stay by her side. However, their love faces obstacles from family and superstitious villagers. As the story unravels, the mysteries of their past lives are revealed and a thousand-year bid for revenge is unleashed.

The full series will be available on demand for free on meWATCH from Oct 6.

Photos: BEC World Public Company Limited

The original version of this story first appeared in CNA Lifestyle.

