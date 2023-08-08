Michelle Chong’s video about Easties shaming Westies in Singapore is mad relatable

This is a tale as old as time. Or rather, as old as Singapore herself. With National Day happening tomorrow, this super-timely and relatable video from actress-producer and Left Profile head honcho Michelle Chong, 46, is really stirring the pot, and we love it.

Let’s face it. We all know that one person who can’t stop going on about how the East side is the best side of Singapore.



Michelle plays that part oh-so-well in her video, which shows her in the wild wild west of Singapore, Jurong.



There, she fans herself with annoyance as she mutters: “Make me come so far! Might as well go Malaysia.”

Is the food really better in the East?

And then came the one line that’s sure to make foodies bristle in annoyance: “The East got no carrot cake ah? Hmm? Bedok Interchange one nicer you know!”

Oh, and of course, we can’t forget how the ‘crown jewel’ of the West, Jurong Bird Park, is no longer around too.



The park closed in January this year, and has since been relocated to Birds Paradise at Mandai.

“You see! Even the birds don’t want to be here,” Michelle says, adding: “It’s really a place where birds don’t lay eggs.”



Ooh burn.

We heart celeb references.

Michelle also threw in a quick reference to former actress Celest Chong, 43, whose Chinese name used to be Zhang Yuhua (张玉华).

“There’s a place called ‘Yuhua’ in Singapore. I didn’t even know that leh. Isnt’t that like Celest Chong’s Chinese name?” she said.



Celest shared earlier this year that she has changed her Chinese name to Si Lei, and that she will be moving back to Singapore for good this year, after being based in Toronto, Canada, for the past 13 years.

Even the birds agree?

“Haha Easties, you know that’s you! Seriously tho, now that Westies got no more Bird Park, the West got what ah?” Michelle wrote in her caption.



Of course, Westies showed up in full force in the comments section. While some of them laughed that Michelle’s video was “so true”, others came prepared with a list of things to do in the West.

“West got Science Centre, Snow City, Jurong Point, IMM, Westgate, JEM, Jurong Lake Garden, Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak,” one netizen wrote.

So, is East side truly the best side, or is the West better? We’ll leave it up to you.