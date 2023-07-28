Michelle Yeoh, 60, finally marries ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, 77

Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, 60, and former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, 77, are finally married after being engaged for 19 years.

The happy news was shared by Brazilian racing driver, Felipe Massa, who posted a collection of pictures from the couple’s wedding on Instagram.

Michelle and Jean’s wedding took place yesterday (July 27) in Geneva.

The couple first met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004 when Michelle was a guest at a Ferrari event.

The French motor racing executive proposed to Michelle on July 26 that same year, after less than two months of dating.

“Today, after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together,” wrote the newlyweds on a card.

Felipe shared snaps from the ceremony, including one that showed him holding Michelle's Oscar.

From her Best Actress Oscar win to finally getting hitched, 2023 is setting up to be one helluva great year for the Malaysian star.

This is both Jean and Michelle’s second marriage.

Jean has a son, Nicolas, from a previous marriage, while Michelle was married to Hong Kong business magnate Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991.