Mickey Huang in stable condition after self-mutilation attempt; admitted to sexual assault allegations in shocking video confessions

Mickey Huang allegedly slashed his wrist after admitting to sexual assault allegations. He was rushed to the Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital after a call for assistance was received at about 12:40pm today (Jun 19). According to UDN, Mickey reeked of alcohol. ETToday reported that Mickey had self-inflicted cuts on his left wrist and the left side of his chest. He is now in a stable condition, according to ETToday.

Earlier today Taiwanese influencer and blogger Zofia accused an unnamed veteran celeb of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. In her Facebook post, she wrote that she was forcefully kissed by the host more than 10 years ago. She also had nude pictures of her taken without consent by the same host.

Though she did not name the perpetrator, she did invite other victims to reach out to her. According to Malaysian media outlet Rojaklah, at least three other netizens have come forward. In their messages, they claim that the same host often lured women to his place for a “photoshoot”, before making advances on them.

A while later, Taiwanese host Mickey Huang, 51, posted a series of three videos on his Facebook page, where he admitted to these sexual assault allegations. Apart from that, he also named a number of other celebs in a video, expressing that he wished to see these celebs being brought to justice for their wrongdoings as well. As of press time, Mickey’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as the three videos, have been deleted.

Mickey in the now-deleted videos.

In the first video, Mickey admitted to the sexual assault allegations, stating that he’s so “ashamed” that he will not show his face in the video, choosing to only film his hands. He later showed his face in the other videos.

“I’ve been constantly thinking of how I should face all this, first of all, I must definitely apologise, and I’m really sorry to have let down so many people, and [ruined] the trust and expectations they had of me,” he said.

Mickey then went on to share that he has been feeling uneasy ever since the first wave of #MeToo allegations swept across Taiwan’s showbiz industry.

“In the past 10 years, after getting to know [my wife] Summer [Meng], I’ve been working extremely hard in an attempt to change myself, in these years, I feel like I’ve really done quite a bit, after becoming a dad, I wanted to work even harder, but as a lot of things have already happened in the past, it was really hard to change and right [my previous wrongs]. No matter how much good I did, it was too late, I could only constantly expend more effort to try and change and alleviate this lump in my heart,” he said. Mickey apologised for letting Summer, 31, and their one-year-old daughter down, and added that Summer does not know about his past transgressions.

“Summer is still young, and has a long journey ahead of her. She’s such a good girl, please help [Summer] out, everyone, [and] my daughter as well, it’s only me who will never have a chance to start over again, I deserve this,” he said.

Mickey with his daughter and wife, Summer Meng.

Mickey continued to share that it was his upbringing that caused his “abnormal” and “perverted” character. He said that this is not in defence of his behaviour, but something that came to him after constantly thinking about why he became this way.

The host said that his mother started cheating on his dad when he was about 10, and that she would take him along during her rendezvous with her lovers.

“I remember this clearly, there was a guy who drove a taxi, and after they took me out to play, they had sex right beside me in the hotel, you can imagine how shocking that was to me, I think that’s why I turned out like this,” he said. Mickey also admitted to watching and attempting to imitate scenarios that he would see in adult videos as a student, which included taking nonconsensual pictures of women.

Summer speaking to reporters after Mickey was rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Summer held back tears as she addressed the media.

“Everyone has worked hard. I am Summer. Unfortunately, with regard to what happened this morning, I am still in the midst of working to understand and clarify many situations, at least [for me], the Mickey I know is someone who is working very hard to change and give everyone some [positive] energy. We need some more time and space, thank you everyone for your concern. We are a family, and we will face this together, to make up for the mistakes that were done in the past. Thank you everyone, you’ve worked hard,” she said.

Photos: Summer Meng/Instagram, ETToday, PBE Media

If you or someone you know is having difficulties coping, here are some numbers to call:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

CHAT @ *SCAPE: (+65) 6493 6500, (+65) 6493 6501

SAF Counselling Hotline: 1800-278-0022