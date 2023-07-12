'Mine cuter': Ayden Sng, Eleanor Lee, Lawrence Wong compete on whose cats are cuter on Threads

We think our celebs can come together to form a cat community on Threads already.



Remember how He Yingying's first post on the app were pics of her cats?

Now Lawrence Wong and Eleanor Lee, who are both based in China, as well as Ayden Sng, have started their own "Whose Cat Is Cuter?" competition on the hottest social media platform for now. [Ed: 8days.sg is also on Threads and you can follow us here.]

How did the "contest" come about?

Yesterday (Jul 11), Lawrence shared two pics (see below) of his white Munchkin Fold, Toki, before declaring: "My cat is cuter than yours".

Lawrence's cat Toki

That got his fellow celeb cat pawrents all riled up.



Quan Yifeng's daughter Eleanor Lee first pounced into defense mode by sharing a pic of her precious meow meow Pikachu, wearing a Toy Story Little Green Men headband.



"We try," wrote Eleanor in reply to Lawrence's Thread.

Eleanor's little Pikachu

The Story of Yanxi Palace actor wasn't going to admit defeat just like that.

"Hahahaha yes we try. Omg shooooo cute," he swooned, before sharing another pic of his two other cats (see below), a white Scottish Fold named Tomu and a brown British Shorthair, Toto.

Toto and Tomu, aww too cute lah!

Not pussyfooting around was Ayden, who purred, "Mine cuter" without even adding a photo of his cats.

But let us show you a pic so that you guys can be the judge.

Here are Ayden's Bengals: Zoro, Toro and Goro. Yes, the ones who helped him realise that his house may be haunted...

From top to bottom: Goro, Zoro and Toro

Meowment of truth, whose cats do you guys think are the cutest?

Who's your pick? Photos: Ayden Sng/Instagram; Threads, Eleanor Lee/Instagram; Threads, Lawrence Wong/Instagram; Threads