Miriam Yeung fans shocked by how dirty China concert venue is

Cantopop diva Miriam Yeung, 49, recently held concerts in China, where she was unfortunately dubbed a “fashion car crash”. The singer’s choice of a mermaid-tailed dress accentuated with silver stitching drew harsh comments comparing her look to a "BBQ Sotong".

Little did Miriam’s fans in Xiamen know that her outfits would be the least of their complaints.



Her most recent show was held at the Xiamen stadium, an outdoor venue commonly used for football matches and other athletic events.



Concertgoers were shocked by the state of the concert venue, which they believed was not worth the 580 yuan (S$108) ticket price. Their main gripe - the seats and ground were covered in a layer of dust and appeared to have “never been cleaned”. Many said the seats were so dirty they had to wipe them down with their own tissue paper before the concert started.



An unlucky bunch were also greeted by seats that had accumulated shallow puddles of water. They had to move to seats that were meant for the security team, which were furthest from the stage. The distance marred their enjoyment and these poor fans complained they couldn’t hear Miriam’s singing during certain parts of the concert.

Would you attend a concert in such conditions?

The pain didn’t end with the seats. Concertgoers also had to deal with floors covered in soil and moss. The ground was also littered with tissues and cigarette butts.

“The entire stadium looked like it got hit by a cannonball. The chairs appeared to have been left in that state since the pandemic; even birds would find them too dirty [to rest on]. Even after using wet tissues and a pack of regular tissues to clean the seats, they still looked black and gross,” was one vivid description by a netizen.

Some even went as far as to say that they felt like they were “watching a concert in Syria”, a country which has been plagued with internal conflicts for over a decade.

Other concertgoers, who purchased 480 yuan (S$89) tickets also said that the backrest of their seats were so low, they were only fit to “support one-third” of their backs, leaving their “waists sore and [their] thighs numb”.

They complained that they had “a poor view of the stage” and were “blocked by a big board in front of them”.

“Would the organisers be able to watch a concert while sitting in such seats themselves?” they lamented, with many questioning if the organisers “even had a conscience” to hold a gig in such poor conditions.

What backrest? Photos: HK01