Missed out on 10.10 sales? You can still score these deals at Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0

Call it savvy shopping, girl math or whatever you want, but major shopping events, like yesterday’s 10.10 sales, are a great way to enjoy the hugest savings. But if you missed out on deals yesterday (Oct 10), you (and your wallet) will be delighted to know that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (aka Amazon Prime Day 2.0) is a two-day event. Yes, there are still promotions and huge discounts available on Amazon today (Oct 11).

There are staggering discounts on thousands of products sitewide, with Amazon dishing out deals from toys and tech, to home and beauty products. Whether you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, rewarding yourself, or just stocking up on essentials, this is a great time to do it.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is, however, exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Non-members don’t have to miss out — sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial and you’ll be able to shop the sale, plus enjoy free next-day delivery and all the other perks that Prime members get. Membership costs $2.99 a month thereafter.

With the sale still ongoing today, you don’t have to feel gutted about missing out on 10.10 sale shenanigans. Here are the best deals in electronics, beauty, and home essentials that you can still shop at the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. You have until the end of the day on Oct 11 to shop, so start carting out, stat.

Beauty and skincare deals

Sukin Botanical Body Wash, 1L, $16 (was $32.30)

Tone Up UV Essence Happiness Aura, $6.55 (was $9.13)

Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $21.76 (was $39.90)

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil, $56.66

La Roche Posay Niacinamide High Formulated Aging Care Serum N10 Serum, $55.79 (was $83.90)

Electronics

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)​​​​​, $305 (was $359)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $329 (was $499)

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Joycon, $376.14 (was $413.45)

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 2-Way Speaker System, $119 (was $209)

CuboAi Plus Smart Baby Monitor, $335 (was $479)

Household appliances

Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker Black, $349 (was $598.80)

JBL Bar 5.1 Immersive Channel Soundbar with Multibeam Sound Technology With Built-In Chromecast and Airplay 2, $549 (was $999)

Tefal X-Nano Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $175)

Afloia HEPA 2-in-1 Air Purifier Dehumidifier, $126.99 (was $169.99)

Toys and games

NERF Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster, $16.26 (was $29.90)

Barbie Dreamhouse (3.75-ft) 3-Story Dollhouse Playset, $299 (was $488)

Monopoly: Singapore Edition, $31.21 (was $49.90)

SwimWays PAW Patrol Paddlin Pups – Skye, $12.63 (was $28.90)

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Tub Set 2.0, $32.83 (was $49.99)

