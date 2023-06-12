Logo
Mister Donut opening 2nd S’pore outlet, a dine-in cafe with drinks
Here is another doughnut shop for you to queue at.

By Yip Jieying
Published June 12, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
Last month, Japan-famous doughnut chain Mister Donut opened its first Singapore outlet at Bishan’s Junction 8.

The queue for doughnuts stretched all the way to the area outside the mall — a rather predictable response considering that there was a three-hour wait at the brand’s Jurong Point pop-up last year.

Second outlet opening next month

Next month on Jul 6, Mister Donut will be opening its second outlet here. Located at Velocity @ Novena Square, it is slated to be a dine-in cafe with 20 seats.

Expanded menu

The Novena outlet menu will offer the same doughnut selection as Junction 8, with 20 flavours such as four types of Pon De Ring, Mister Donut’s most famous item, and classic yeast doughnuts with dips and fillings like sugar, honey, melted chocolate and custard cream.

Prices for doughnuts remain at $2.30 to $2.50 a piece, half a dozen for $14 and 10 for $23. Customers can also order beverages like sodas, freshly-brewed coffee and tea (between $4 to $5) to savour with the sweet rings on the spot.

The details

Mister Donut opens Jul 6, 2023 at #01-72/73, Velocity @ Novena Square, 238 Thomson Rd, S307683. Open daily 11am-9pm. More updates via Instagram.

Photos: Aik Chen/ Pyron Tan/ Mister Donut

