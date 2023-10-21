Logo
Moses Chan, Aimee Chan & son seen on train in China; praised for being quiet and keeping a low-profile
We expect nothing less from Mr Nice Guy and his wife.

By Jiamun Koh
Published October 21, 2023
Updated October 21, 2023
Moses Chan may be the highest paid TVB actor but that doesn't mean he and his wife Aimee Chan and their kids can't do down-to-earth things like taking the train.

Recently, a netizen shared on Xiao Hong Shu that she bumped into the couple with their eldest son Aiden Joshua, nine, on a train in Shenzhen.

Moses and Aimee have two other children Nathan Lucas, eight, and Camilla, seven.

The netizen said they were accompanied by a lady, whom she assumed is their helper. She praised Moses and his family for carrying their own things instead of dumping them onto their helper. 

She also commended the family for being really quiet on the train and said that Aiden Joshua is very well brought up.

Another netizen also chimed in to compliment Moses and Aimee for being so low-profile. 

"I was waiting for the train next to them, my friend said the family next to us might be Hongkongers, I turned and thought: "Oh my! Isn't that Moses Chan and his family? Hong Kong actors are really low-key"," gushed the netizen. 

Moses and Aimee waiting for the train with their kiddo What a lovely family Photos: Aimee Chan/Instagram, hk01

