Moses Chan got paid S$31,000 to sing 2 songs in a village in China
Ka-ching!

By Toh Ziyi
Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
If you needed even more proof as to why so many stars are flocking over to China these days, this will probably seal the deal for you.

Recently, Hong Kong star Moses Chan, 52, made an appearance at an event in Foshan, China.

The event, which appeared to have been held at a village, was very well-received by those who managed to catch Moses in person. 

One netizen even marvelled that they were able to see the star “right in front of their doorstep”.

Others revealed that Moses was, predictably, the biggest draw of the night, and a certified ‘Auntie Killer’.

We wanna hear Moses singing too.

Though it was not known how long Moses stayed there, it was at least 15 minutes as he performed two songs — ‘Ai Wo Bie Zou’, and ‘When You Say Nothing At All’. 

But the biggest shocker came when a different netizen revealed how much it cost to engage Moses to perform at the event.

According to said netizen, Moses’ appearance fee that night was a hefty 168,000 yuan (S$31.2K). And that's how the rich get richer.

Photos: Moses Chan/Weibo, 紫晶靈/Weibo

