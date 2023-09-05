Mosquito flies into Li Ronghao’s mouth during concert, he swallows it

If a mosquito were to fly into our mouths, most people would retch and gag.

Well, unless they're Chinese singer Li Ronghao.

On Saturday (Sep 2), the 38-year-old singer, who is currently on his Overrun The Four Seas tour, was performing in Guiyang when a surprise, um, guest showed up.

While addressing to his fans on stage, Ronghao suddenly said: "Actually when I was talking to you guys, a mosquito flew into my mouth.

He then pointed to his throat before saying: "It's okay. The mosquito is here now."

Ronghao's hilarious buggy boo-boo had netizens, well, buzzing.



"He must be tired from all the singing, [I] can understand why he needs extra protein," said one netizen.

This incident also reminded fans of the time Ronghao shared on social media that he really hates mozzies.

It makes sense why one netizen wrote: "Congratulations, you destroyed your enemy..."

How did the mozzie taste, Ronghao? Photos: sinchew