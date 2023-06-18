‘Most hated villain’ Brandon Wong says he’s the 'bad guy' at home too

In a recent episode of Mediacorp bite-sized entertainment and lifestyle series Just Swipe Lah, Brandon Wong, 51, and his two younger sons, Yu Xin, 12, and Yu Xuan, eight, tried their hands at piloting a plane to mark Father’s Day.

According to Just Swipe Lah’s executive producer, Brandon’s eldest son, Yu Jie, 14, was the one who suggested the activity, but he was ultimately unable to make it for the shoot due to school commitments.

The trio later sat down for an interview together. Yu Xuan and Yu Xin both shared that they were “a little” scared of their dad, with Yu Xin rating his fear as a “seven out of 10”, while Yu Xuan went for a “five out of 10”.

But Brandon knows — and owns — this completely. He shared that a similarity his three sons have is that they are “very scared of their father”.

He's the villain at home too.

“Someone has to be the bad guy at home, otherwise there won’t be order at home. So I am the monster at home,” he joked.

Looks like the actor, who was named Most Hated Villain at Star Awards 2022 is not just the villain in dramas, he has to play the same role at home too.

From left to right: Brandon, his wife and their three sons, Yu Jie, Yu Xin and Yu Xuan.

Continuing on, Brandon shared that he felt really touched when his three sons made the effort to vote for him every day when he was nominated for his first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award at last year's Star Awards.

“It was very heartwarming and touching for me 'cos Daddy worked hard for so many years, and I finally had the chance for people to vote for me,” Brandon said. The actor went on to win the award that year.

Finally, both Yu Xin and Yu Xuan gave Brandon a “nine out of 10” score for being a dad, the remaining one point deducted as “sometimes he’s a little busy and can’t play with us.”

Photos: Entertainment - Mediacorp/YouTube