Mr Coconut launches first dine-in cafe, chendol burnt cheesecake and coconut shakes on the menu

Popular coconut beverage chain Mr Coconut has 50 takeaway kiosks in Singapore since opening its first outlet in 2016. But you can now savour its drinks at leisure at its first dine-in cafe.

Called Three Little Coconut (the chain has three founders), the 30-seat cafe is located at lifestyle hub One Punggol.

The menu

The menu offers both “coconut-centric” beverages and desserts.

This includes Chinese-style coconut juice and coconut milk-infused tong shui like Coconut Avocado Tang Shui with milky shaved ice, Peach Gum Coconut Tang Shui, Coconut Bobochacha Snowy Ice and Coconut Mao Shan Wang Tang Shui with blended durian pulp.

Coconut cheesecake

There is also a selection of cheesecakes, like the Original Coconut Cheesecake layered with crushed butter cookies, an interesting-sounding Cendol Burnt Cheesecake mixed with chendol jelly bits and topped with red beans and coconut sauce, an Ondeh Ondeh Burnt Cheesecake with gula melaka and coconut flakes, plus a Thai-inspired Mango Sticky Rice Cheesecake with a coconut milk-infused sticky rice base and fresh mango cubes.

Coconut ice cream croffle

Trendy desserts are offered at the cafe too, such as Croffles, drizzled with your choice of gula melaka or chocolate sauce. Customers can top up for a school of coconut ice cream.

You can also get the coconut ice cream on its own, with topping choices like Mao Shan Wang pulp, mango cubes, sweet potato balls and earl grey jelly.

For drinks, expect Mr Coconut’s signatures like coconut shakes, coconut fresh juice and bubble coconut.

Three Little Coconut is at #01-03 One Punggol, 1 Punggol Dr, S828629. Open daily 11am-10pm. Facebook, Instagram

