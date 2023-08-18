M’sian actress Jacquelin Ch’ng shows off Hermès bags & Rolex watches; netizens warn her of burglars

While many stars are conservative when it comes to talking about their fortune, there are a handful who don’t shy away from showing off their wealth on social media.

Malaysia-born, Hongkong actress Jacquelin Ch’ng, 43, is one of them.

The daughter of late Malaysian tycoon, Datuk Bill Ch’ng Chong Poh, loves sharing about her privileged life.

Jacquelin, who now lives in Hangzhou, once enthusiastically shared a tour of her HK$20mil (S$3.4mil) mansion there, a boss move that can only be described as a humble brag.

Giving a tour of her new house in Hangzhou

True to her brand, Jacquelin recently posted another video featuring her designer bags and Rolex watches.

She had with her a luggage, which was filled with luxury brand arm candy, including three Hermès handbags, with the smallest costing at least S$7K.

According to Jacquelin, she only brought “a small portion” of her entire collection with her for her move to Hangzhou.

She then showed off her beloved collection of Rolex watches, including one that's said to be worth close to S$87K.

Her watch collection alone could probably feed a family for years

Netizens were quick to warn Jacqeulin of the possible consequences.



They were concerned that she might become a target of burglars, and advised that she install a CCTV at home.

This was not the first time netizens have felt the need to warn Jacquelin against flaunting her fortune.

She was once spotted carrying HK$2mil (S$347K) cash in a reusable tote on the streets of Hong Kong with nary a care in the world.

That's a lot of cash Photos: Xuan.my