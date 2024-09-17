Logo
M’sian driver picks up rubbish tossed from Singapore car, hands it back to them
Now that’s one way to deal with a litterbug.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published September 17, 2024
Updated September 17, 2024
A Malaysian man has recently gone viral for how he dealt with a litterbug

In a clip posted online, a Malaysian driver was seen approaching an SUV with a Singapore-registered plate at a traffic light. 

The passenger in the SUV had allegedly tossed rubbish out of the window. Instead of simply filming the scene, the Malaysian driver got out of his car, knocked on the window of the SUV, and picked up the trash. He then gave it back to the passenger in the SUV, before coolly striding back to his vehicle. 

According to netizens, the incident took place in Selangor. 

The Malaysian driver has been praised for dealing with the litterbug in a “cool” and “brave” way, with many saying he has devised the best way to deter others from tossing rubbish out of their cars. 

One netizen quipped: “He should have given the people in that car all his rubbish, including those from inside his car, so they can remember the lesson.”

The person in the Singapore-registered car also received criticism, with many saying they wouldn’t dare do the same in Singapore as the penalty for littering is much costlier. 

“They can’t litter in Singapore, so they come to Malaysia to do it?” wrote one netizen, while another questioned: “Is this first-world country behaviour?”

Perhaps we all need this reminder to be more mindful, especially when visiting other countries.

How embarrassing for them Photos: Oriental Daily, himpunanceritalawak/ Instagram

