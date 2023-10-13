M’sian singer Shila Amzah's family drama: Brother accuses her of selling their house for money, she says he slapped her

Malaysian pop diva Shila Amzah and her siblings have really been at each other's throats lately.

Previously, the 33-year-old's sister, Syada Amzah, 25, who's also a singer, claimed in an Instagram Story that their family is getting kicked out of their 9,000 square feet bungalow by Shila, who's trying to sell the house.

According to Shila's brother Amir Syafiq, the house is currently valued at 2.5mil ringgit (S$720K).

A few days later, Shila went on Tiktok to clarify the allegations.

The singer said the house is currently under her name and she's the one paying for it. She also explained that the house is just too big for their family of five.

“I’m taking responsibility as the head of the family now and I’m selling the house so I can buy a new one for them. The current house is just too big, 9,000 square feet with seven rooms and each having their own bathrooms. You can fit 10 cars on the porch and there are three cat houses," she said.

On top of that, the singer wishes to sell the house because it evokes sad memories about the divorce of their parents, Datuk ND Lala and Fauziah Sarman.

However, Shila's brother Amir Syafiq claimed that the singer only wants to sell the house for money.

"I don't know where she is now. I have no expectations of her. Her only choice now is to put the house under our mum's name and let us settle the rest," he scoffed.

Syafiq added that the house should have been put under his name after their parents' divorce as he's the eldest son. He also accused Shila of hurling vulgarities at their mother.

"You got physical and even scolded mum. You think I'll let that slide? Many people are upset with you," he berated.

In response, Shila posted a video on Instagram to explain her side of the story.

She explained that she had gotten her mum's approval to sell the house, and even revealed how abusive Syafiq got when they tried to talk things out.

“I came home one day and he slapped me in the face. He wanted to show how he was in power and how hurt he was by all this but he’s actually in a lot of debt. I paid for his wedding, you know? Go and ask him if he has already paid child support for his kid,” said Shila.

Syafiq's ex-wife Nurul Anis Waheeda also stood up for the Shila in the comments.

“Your sister has done so much for you and the family and what you’re getting right now is karma for all the things you’ve done. You’re just playing the victim here Syafiq. You’re the man of the house, you’re supposed to lead but you’re unemployed and dependent on someone else’s money. You still haven’t paid child support," said Nurul.

She also exposed Syafiq for not having a fixed job and claimed that he would often borrow money from friends and relatives to pay his alimony.

Syafiq has declined to comment on his ex-wife's allegations.

"Regarding my personal matters, I'm more aware than anyone else. It's okay, I can settle them. If you want to ask, just ask about the problem with Shila," he said.

