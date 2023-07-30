'My babies are growing up fast': Lina Ng shares then-and-now photos of her 3 sons

We love throwback photos. The nostalgic, the cringy, and our favourite — the ones documenting the growth of celeb kids.

And that was exactly what Mediacorp actress Lina Ng, 49, shared on July 24.

The actress and her physical education teacher husband Mike Lam have three sons — Jeriel, 19, Joel, 17, Samuel, 12.

Kind of like do-re-mi.

In her post, Lina shared an adorable throwback picture of her boys, as well as a number of recent photos.

“My babies are growing up fast! My three boys have blossomed into remarkable young men; they are the greatest blessings in my life,” Lina wrote in her caption.

In one picture, Jeriel, who recently enlisted for national service, can be seen posing in front of the Officer Cadet School along with his younger brothers.

Training to be soldiers.

Netizens and celebs were full of praise for Lina’s sons in the comments section.

“Sweethearts no matter how old!!! (sic),” former actress Carole Lin gushed in a comment, adding a heart shape at the end.

Fellow celeb parent Ben Yeo also chimed in: “So cute!”