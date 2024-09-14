'My heart stopped for 30 sec: Gurmit Singh, 59, on his 2017 health scare and how lucky he is to be alive

Did you know that Singapore nearly lost one of its most famous icons?

When 8days.sg spoke to Gurmit Singh in 2019, he revealed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest during an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and a 30-minute Tilt Bed Test.

The Phua Chu Kang actor decided to get the test after experiencing a blackout while at the gym and spa with his wife.

This time, the 59-year-old talked more about the near-death experience with Malaysian media while promoting his upcoming show, Phua Chu Kang: The Greatest Show Man happening on October 24 and 25.

“The doctor told me that my heart stopped for 30 seconds but his team couldn’t find the cause behind the cardiac arrest,” Gurmit says.

This was after taking medication for the tests and losing consciousness.

In 2019, he also told 8days.sg he had no memory of what happened in the 48 hours after his heart stopped.

Gurmit now tells the Malaysian media that he is "lucky to be alive" and since the experience, tries to be more cautious about his diet.

“In 2019, I decided to share my experience with fans at a comedy show in Kuala Lumpur, and the audience expressed their support and sympathy,” he says.

“They were also very concerned about my health and advised me to better take care of myself,” he added.

Photos: Gurmit.65/IG