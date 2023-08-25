Na Ying took MC from gig only to be spotted on vacation in Thailand

We all know how it works when you apply for medical leave when you're not actually being sick.



You stay at home, enjoy some me time, and get back to the grind the next day. Or if you’re daring, head out and pray you don’t run into your boss.

But what if you’re a star as famous and popular like Na Ying?

The Chinese singer, 55, recently cancelled her appearance at a live music performance in Shanghai.

According to a statement released by the organiser, Na Ying withdrew from the gig because of "poor health".

However a fan bumped Na Ying on vacation in Koh Samui earlier this week. She took a photo with the singer and posted it on social media .

A friend of the fan saw the pic, made the connection and went on to share their thoughts on Na Ying playing hooky. As expected, criticisms of the singer came in hot.

“Didn’t she say she was going to be absent from the performance because she's sick?” questioned one netizen. Others also believe she lied to get out of the work.

The picture of Na Ying, which saw the latter posing with a fan and making a peace sign, only served to make netizens feel even more “betrayed”.

Photos: Sinchew News