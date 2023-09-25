Netizen strikes 4D after betting on Charmaine Sheh’s BMW license plate number in upcoming drama

Talk about good luck.

Recently, a netizen shared on Chinese social media app Xiao Hong Shu that he had bumped into Raymond Lam and Charmaine Sheh in Malaysia. The stars were there to shoot upcoming Hong Kong drama Modern Dynasty Part 2: War of Others.

According to said netizen, he spotted the 48-year-old actress getting off a black BMW with the licence plate number TX 2220 outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Like your regular punter hoping to make a quick buck, the netizen decided to buy 4D with the numbers he saw. And guess what? He won.

Sharing a pic of that day's winning numbers together with a photo they took of the actress on set, the netizen gushed: "Thank you Charmaine for bringing me luck today. Passed by the Pavilion and saw Charmaine filming, who knew the car plate number of her BMW would help me win a consolation prize."

"Thanks Charmaine for the free meal!," added the netizen.

His streak of good luck has turned him into the envy of many online.

"You got to meet Charmaine and win lottery at the same time, so good" wrote one netizen.

Charmaine's car plate in Modern Dynasty Part 2: War of OthersThe winning numbers that night Photos: chinapress