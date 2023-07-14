New zi char stall sells meaty kam heong crab claws at just S$5 each

Due to global inflation, prices for even budget-friendly hawker meals have been increasing lately. But you can still enjoy a luxurious crab feast at a new MacPherson Lane zi char stall, as netizen Simon Loh found out.

In a post on Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food, Simon shared his foodie find — gigantic crab pincers cooked kam heong-style from a hawker joint called Yuan Wei Seafood.

Kam Heong, which means ‘golden fragrant’ in Cantonese, is a blend of condiments commonly used in Singaporean and Malaysian zi char dishes, where the food is seasoned with curry powder, oyster sauce and soy sauce.

Simon recounted that he visited the stall “near closing time”, when most of the zi char dishes were sold out. But the stall’s chef offered him four crab claws.

“My initial thought was that the pincers must have come from crabs that were already in a bad state and near death as I have never heard of tzichar stalls selling only the pincers. And as they were already preparing to close, I decided to bring them back home to eat,” Simon wrote.

$5 crab claws

He was pleasantly surprised to find that the claws were fresh, describing them as “really solid and so well-cooked.” He adds: “The pincers were huge as can be seen in the photo showing the pincers against my maid's hand.”

The price? $5 a claw, with Simon paying a total of $20 for four pincers. He also shared that the stall serves white pepper crabs, at $28 per crab and $50 for two.

The other zi char dishes look good too

According to Simon, he returned to the stall for another meal, ordering 10 dishes for a group of 11 pax. The bill came up to a reasonable $193, including dishes like the aforementioned kam heong crab claws, har cheong gai (prawn paste fried chicken), stir-fried Indonesian milk prawns and foo yong omelette.

Popular dishes, especially the crabs, are frequently sold out by lunchtime. But customers can call the stall to preorder.

Yuan Wei Seafood is at 83 MacPherson Lane, S360083. Open daily except Wed, 11am-9.30pm. Call 9346-0463 to preorder.