Nice Rice relocates 2nd time in 2 years, hawker 'not concerned about losing customers' as his food is 'above average'

Restaurant chef-turned-hawker Mandel Ban is hoping that the third location of his French-Japanese modern rice bowl stall, Nice Rice, will be a charm. Speaking to 8days.sg, the 27-year-old considers himself “lucky and unlucky at the same time” when asked about his stall’s second relocation in two years. “I feel lucky to be able to meet new customers in a different location, but also unlucky that we have to lose regulars.”

Nice Rice first opened in December 2021 at a quiet kopitiam in Lavender. After merely three months of operation, Mandel had to relocate due to the closure of the coffeeshop. The joint then found a new home at the NTUC Foodfare food court at AMK Hub in April 2022. However, in early July this year, the space started an extensive renovation projected to last about four months. Faced with the prolonged closure, the hawker opted not to renew his lease. Instead, he chose to set up shop in the bustling CBD – last week, Nice Rice reopened at China Square’s food court.

Business was “quite good” at AMK Hub

Mandel, who was a chef de partie (line chef) at the now-defunct one-Michelin-starred French fine-diner Vianney Massot Restaurant, says it was a shame that Nice Rice had to leave AMK Hub. “Business was picking up, it was quite good. Our customer base was quite strong and everything was smooth,” he explains.

But he had always wanted to set up shop in the CBD

Reopening at China Square’s food court was a decision driven by both fate and aspiration. Following a suggestion by a regular customer who happened to be a property agent, Mandel settled on the CBD location for Nice Rice’s new home. “I considered staying in Ang Mo Kio and explored a few spots, but there were none to my liking. I always get the chills (a good vibe) when I find a new place [for Nice Rice] and this is where I found the chills. It’s a gut feeling and I went for it,” he says.

Fulfilling his long-standing desire to open a stall in the CBD, Mandel feels that this relocation is “a blessing in disguise”. “I’ve always wanted to open [a stall] in the CBD. When I first started out [as a hawker], I didn’t know that the CBD rent would be so scary. But now that I’ve improved my food over the years, I’m more confident of running a stall here,” he shares.

“Not concerned about losing customers”

“I believe our food is above average, so I’m not concerned about losing customers [due to the move]. It may sound cocky, but I strongly believe in my food,” says the hawker. Mandel is also unfazed by increased competition from other grain bowl concepts in the area. “My rice bowls are different from other [similar] concepts as the rice is what makes Nice Rice unique,” he asserts.

Nice Rice’s modern rice pilaf bowls are made with Taiwanese pearl rice cooked in veggie stock, infused with aromatics and seasoned with Japanese flavours like togarashi (a chilli blend), while toppings include torched salmon, steak and dry-aged duck. Mandel is confident that his food will attract a more receptive audience among office folks in the CBD, compared to a predominant “auntie and uncle” crowd at AMK. He says business has been “ok” since the stall reopened last week. Indeed, our colleague who was in the area spotted a queue at Nice Rice during lunchtime.

Forked out $7K for relocation and 10% rental hike

The estimated cost for Nice Rice's move to its new CBD location was “around $7K” and primarily comprised moving expenses, which put a strain on the hawker’s budget. He took over a unit that used to be a prawn mee stall and is “about 30% smaller than AMK”, while the rent increased by “about 10%” compared to the previous location.

Only serves lunch now

Unlike the previous AMK location, Nice Rice only serves lunch at China Square to cater to the CBD crowd, which peters out after lunch hours. This means Mandel must work “twice as fast” to achieve comparable earnings. That said, the self-proclaimed “nonchalant guy” takes these hurdles in stride. For instance, he plans to continue helming the kitchen alone. “That’s my style, I like to be in control. I’ve got certain standards to meet and if those are not met, it’s hard for me to rest easy,” he shares.