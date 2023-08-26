Nick Teo & Hong Ling went on road trip in Australia, but it looks like Hong Ling was asleep for most of the journey

Soon-to-be married Mediacorp stars Nick Teo, 34, and Hong Ling, 28, were recently on vacation in Australia, where they took a road trip across Tasmania, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Besides posting Instagram pics of the landmarks they visited, Nick also hopped onto TikTok to share some behind the scenes footage.



There, we got to see the stars’ goofy sides, like their impromptu dance battle at Cradle Mountain.

Our favourite TikTok, however, was the one where Nick very accurately shared the realities of road-tripping with your other half.

In most relationships, you have a designated driver, and the designated person in the passenger seat. And in this case, it's Hong Ling.

“Go for a road trip she said. It will be fun she said,” wrote Nick in his video, which featured a montage of his fiancée snoozing away in the passenger seat.

Nick, on the other hand, had a resigned look on this face as he sat behind the wheel.



“Feels like a solo trip,” he wrote.

Nick’s receipts, plus the silly track which played in the background, made for a hilarious, and very relatable TikTok.

Many netizens empathised with Nick, with one writing: “It happened to me as well. She promised to talk to me during the long ride. In the end, I talked to myself instead.”

To that, Nick replied: “Omg, yes. She said the same thing too. She said she will talk to me to keep me awake.”

Some netizens also comforted Nick, saying that Hong Ling was only able to fall asleep because he drove “so smoothly”.

So… when’s the next road trip happening, guys?