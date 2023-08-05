‘No time to makan, no time go toilet’: Kacang puteh sellers thriving after Toa Payoh relocation

It’s 2023 and old-school kacang puteh is still trending in Singapore — thanks to Amirthaalangaram Moorthy and his wife Vasantha, who are one of the last few sellers here. The couple still pack their homemade tidbits in hand-folded traditional paper cones for snacking on the go.

first reported that Moorthy and Vasantha moved from their longtime outdoor spot at the entrance of Peace Centre, which is now undergoing redevelopment. Moorthy explains that he was approached by SBS Transit to

shift his kacang puteh business

to Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, as he was struggling with dwindling footfall at his former spot.

The move proved to be a boost for his business, as the couple have since gone viral after reopening on 1 Aug and now have a queue at the transport hub.

Kiosk instead of pushcart

According to Moorthy, SBS Transit is not charging him any rent at Toa Payoh. He operates out of a kiosk provided by the transport company, and occupies just a tiny spot along a pedestrian walkway without any water supply.



It’s similar to his setup at Peace Centre, except now husband-and-wife get to work in an air-conditioned environment. “We buy water to drink and use the public toilet,” Vasantha explains to 8days.sg of their work arrangement.

Business booming

If you are hoping to buy some kacang puteh, make your way down quickly. Since going viral, the couple has been selling out early. Although their official opening hours are from 11am to 7pm, Mondays to Saturdays, Vasantha says they had to close at 4.30pm today (5 Aug).



She shares colloquially: “Today very long queue. We put out 17kg of steamed chickpeas, very fast finish at 3pm. That’s why we also closed very fast at 4.30pm.”

Closed on Sundays

The couple’s kiosk is closed on Sundays, as they have to focus on making fresh batches of tidbits at their home in Geylang, which includes frying nuts. “All homemade once a week,” says Moorthy. Prices range from $1.50 to $2 for a cone-sized portion of nuts or crunchy murukku.



Vasantha, who typically splits the work with her husband, mentions that they are looking to hire an assistant “for two to three hours a day” to keep up with demand. “Toa Payoh very busy. Last time Peace Centre not like that. Cannot tahan already. No time to makan, no time go toilet. So we are finding one more person to help,” she says.



Find Moorthy’s kacang puteh cart at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange (near BreadTalk), S310530. Tel: 9740-6070 (for advance orders). Open daily except Sun, 11am-7pm (or until sold out).

Photos: Yip Jieying

