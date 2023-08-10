One is an actress, the other is just a celeb: Chinese host Jin Xing criticises Zhang Ziyi while praising Zhou Xun

Jin Xing, one of China’s most popular and respected TV hosts, is not one to mince her words.

The 55-year-old's outspoken nature has landed her in several controversies in the past.

She recently caused a stir online when her comments on two A-list actresses went viral.

“Zhou Xun is what you call an actress. International Zhang is just a celebrity," wrote Jin Xing.

Who is Jin Xing referring to?

The post, which has over 200 million views, sparked discussions on just who "International Zhang" is.

Netizens were convinced she was referring to Zhang Ziyi as the host has publicly mocked Ziyi's acting in the past, and would not hesitate to bring up the actress' embarrassing moments.

Also, Ziyi has starred in many international movies and has been called 'International Zhang' before.

Comparisons between Zhou Xun, 48, and Ziyi, 44, were also not uncommon. The pair, alongside Vicki Zhao, 47, and Xu Jinglei, 49, were dubbed China’s hua dans, a moniker given to the four most bankable young actresses, in the early noughties.

Zhang Ziyi doesn't have to prove anything

Netizens had differing opinions towards Jin Xing’s comment.

While some agreed that Ziyi’s acting was not as good as before, her acting abilities have long been recognised and her numerous awards speak for themselves.

Furthermore, Jin Xing, who gained popularity as a dancer and host, was in no position to comment on Ziyi's acting.

Photos: Zhang Ziyi/Weibo, Jin Xing/Weibo