Optical shop owner in China is hilariously flustered when Daniel Wu patronises her store

If there’s one thing many will agree on, it’s that American-Chinese star Daniel Wu, 49, is one really good looking guy.

Which is why we weren’t surprised, watching a Xiao Hong Shu clip of a shop owner get all flustered upon meeting him in person.

The actor, who lives in the United States with his model wife, Lisa S., and 10-year-old daughter, Raven, was recently spotted at an optical store in Zhejiang, China. Despite having a cap and a mask on, Daniel was recognised by the lady boss almost immediately after entering the premises.

Her reaction? Priceless.

While staring at Daniel with a stunned, mouth-wide-open look, she was motioned by the actor’s manager to “shhh”, indicating his wish to stay discreet. She instantly cupped the lower half of her face with her hand in an effort to hide her excitement, though it still did little to obscure her wide grin.

Little could be done to hide how flustered she was, for the lady boss was later seen pacing around her shop, struggling to pretend she was having a regular work day. She was even seen putting on her coat at one point, though she clearly had no intention of heading anywhere.

She would later have a hush-hush exchange with the boss, presumably her husband, while Daniel was not looking.

Netizens were super amused by her reaction, with many getting a good laugh at how unsettled she appeared to be.

“She’s telling her husband to fetch her wedding dress,” joked one netizen.

Others were envious of her, with one comment stating: “Please, that’s Daniel Wu. Who doesn’t love him? I would’ve lost my mind too.”