Peace Centre kacang puteh seller relocates to Toa Payoh heartland after mall en bloc sale

In February this year,

kacang puteh seller

Amirthaalangaram Moorthy faced the loss of his longtime rented spot. The 56-year-old was a familiar sight at Peace Centre, where he had been selling his nostalgic tidbits like

murukku

, fried nuts and steamed chickpeas from a pushcart.

After being sold en bloc in 2021, Peace Centre was earmarked for redevelopment. Business owners started moving out of the mall, including Moorthy, who was offered a six-month rent-free period by the new consortium owner to continue plying his trade outside the shopping centre before its makeover.

Relocated to Toa Payoh Bus Interchange

Good news for those who fear that Singapore will lose one of its few — if not last — kacang puteh uncles after the redevelopment of Peace Centre: Moorthy has shifted his business to Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

According to him, the relocation came about as he was approached by SBS Transit to sell his kacang puteh at the interchange.

“Business is better here”

Instead of his iconic mobile pushcart, Moorthy now operates out of a permanent kiosk adorably painted with a cartoon mural depicting a kacang puteh man with his customers and tidbit jars.

The busy Toa Payoh transport hub is a boost for Moorthy’s sales. Smiling happily, he tells 8days.sg in his heartfelt colloquial English: “Business better here. There are many people here, Chinese, Malay, Indian. They all eat kacang puteh.”

Indeed, we see a steady stream of customers coming up to Moorthy’s kiosk to buy snacks, while passers-by ogle curiously at his wares.

What to expect at new TPY kiosk

Other than a relocation, Moorthy says that nothing has changed for his business. His tasty tidbits, around 24 types available like nuts, crunchy crackers and steamed chickpeas, are still priced from $1.50 to $2 a portion (his prices were previously readjusted at Peace Centre to keep up with inflation). Orders are poured into charmingly old-school paper cones that Moorthy folds over to seal the cone shut for takeaway.

Husband-and-wife team

Moorthy’s wife Vasantha helps him at their kiosk. “We fry the nuts ourselves at home,” he says.

Find Moorthy’s kacang puteh cart at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange (near Toast Box), S310530. Tel: 9740-6070 (for advance orders and cart booking). Open daily except Sun, 11am-7pm.

Photos: Yip Jieying

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

