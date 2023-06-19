Pesta Perdana 2023: Thriller Identiti, Norman Ishak, Suhaillah Salam, Fir Rahman, Fauzie Laily among the winners
Mediacorp's biennial awards show was hosted by WARNA 942 DJ A B Shaik and artistes Farhana M Noor and Khairudin Samsudin.
Pesta Perdana 2023 honoured the best of Malay entertainment on Saturday (Jun 17).
The 17th edition of Mediacorp’s biennial Malay awards show — themed ‘Epilogue of Dreams’— celebrated 18 recognitions across the Performance and Popularity category, as well as the Lifetime Achievement award.
The identity-theft thriller Identiti continued its winning streaking from last week’s Pesta Perdana 2023 Gala Dinner, sweeping five wins including the Best Actor — Drama Series for lead actor Norman Ishak and Best Supporting Actress — Drama Series award by Siti Hajar Gani.
Bidadari, another drama series that centered around the exhumation of the Bidadari Cemetery also won big, including Best Drama Series, Best Actress — Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor and Best Young Star.
Actor-writer M Saffri A Manaf took home the special Lifetime Achievement award for his significant contributions to the local Malay entertainment scene throughout his illustrious 50-year career. His notable works include his first radio script Sireh Pinang Sudah Dihantar, Pinangan Sudah Diterima, as well as popular radio programmes Warung Mak Limah and Secawan Kopi.
The evening's other highlights include performances by Singapore Idols Hady Mirza and Taufik Batisah and Malaysian Idol Jacklyn Victor as well as Juara Mic Junior S2 semi-finalist Adrianna Putri, Anugerah 2017 runner-up Syakirah Noble and classical vocalist Lauren Yeo.
Here’s the complete list of winners of Pesta Perdana 2023:
Best Actor — Drama Series: Norman Ishak, Identiti
Best Actress — Drama Series: Suhaillah Salam, Bidadari
Best Supporting Actor — Drama Series: Rafaat Hamzah, Bidadari
Best Supporting Actress — Drama Series: Siti Hajar Gani, Identiti
Best Actor — Drama Special/Anthology: Fir Rahman, Papa Pilot
Best Actress — Drama Special/Anthology: Suhaillah Salam, Tiga Hari Ke Korban
Best Supporting Actor — Drama Special/Anthology: Junaidi Sali, Air Mata Ayah
Best Supporting Actress — Drama Special/Anthology: Olynn Saleh, Misteri Jam 12 S2
Best Actor/Actress In A Comedy Role: Siti Khalijah Zainal, Snip & Snappy!
Best Entertainment Host: Era Farida, Berani Nyanyi?
Best Info-Ed Host: Fauzie Laily, Gotong Royong S2
Best Young Star: Bella Putri, Bidadari
Best Radio DJ: Azlin Ali, Paparazzi Pagi
Best Drama Series: Bidadari
Best Drama Special: Tiga Hari Ke Korban
Best Entertainment Series: Raja Kulinari
Best Entertainment Special: Sinar Lebaran 2022
Best Info-Ed Programme: Hilang
Best Children’s Programm: Skuad Cilik S4
Best Digital Short-Form Content: Identiti
Best Audio Programme: eNtITY!
Best Drama Director: Zaini Nasser, Identiti
Best Entertainment Director: Fadila Abdul Wahid, Sinar Lebaran 2022
Best Drama Writing: M Raihan Halim, Identiti
Best Entertainment Writing: Netty Fiona Othman, Pelancaran Bulan Bahasa 2022
Best Info-Ed Writing: Wahyu Rahman, Hilang
Best Drama Videography: Roszali Samad and Kelly Chen, Korban
Best Drama Editing: Rein Zahrein, Tiga Hari Ke Korban
Best Theme Song: ‘Air Mata Ayah’, Pelindungimu
Most Popular Male Personality: Shafie Aziz
Most Popular Female Personality: Huda Ali
Lifetime Achievement: M Saffri A Manaf
