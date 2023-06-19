Pesta Perdana 2023: Thriller Identiti, Norman Ishak, Suhaillah Salam, Fir Rahman, Fauzie Laily among the winners

Pesta Perdana 2023 honoured the best of Malay entertainment on Saturday (Jun 17).

The 17th edition of Mediacorp’s biennial Malay awards show — themed ‘Epilogue of Dreams’— celebrated 18 recognitions across the Performance and Popularity category, as well as the Lifetime Achievement award.

The identity-theft thriller Identiti continued its winning streaking from last week’s Pesta Perdana 2023 Gala Dinner, sweeping five wins including the Best Actor — Drama Series for lead actor Norman Ishak and Best Supporting Actress — Drama Series award by Siti Hajar Gani.

Watch the first episode of Identiti here: