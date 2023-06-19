Logo
Pesta Perdana 2023: Thriller Identiti, Norman Ishak, Suhaillah Salam, Fir Rahman, Fauzie Laily among the winners
Mediacorp's biennial awards show was hosted by WARNA 942 DJ A B Shaik and artistes Farhana M Noor and Khairudin Samsudin. 

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
Pesta Perdana 2023 honoured the best of Malay entertainment on Saturday (Jun 17).

The 17th edition of Mediacorp’s biennial Malay awards show — themed ‘Epilogue of Dreams’— celebrated 18 recognitions across the Performance and Popularity category, as well as the Lifetime Achievement award.

The identity-theft thriller Identiti continued its winning streaking from last week’s Pesta Perdana 2023 Gala Dinner, sweeping five wins including the Best Actor — Drama Series for lead actor Norman Ishak and Best Supporting Actress — Drama Series award by Siti Hajar Gani.

Watch the first episode of Identiti here:

Bidadari, another drama series that centered around the exhumation of the Bidadari Cemetery also won big, including Best Drama Series, Best Actress — Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor and Best Young Star.

Watch the first episode of Bidadari here:

Actor-writer M Saffri A Manaf took home the special Lifetime Achievement award for his significant contributions to the local Malay entertainment scene throughout his illustrious 50-year career. His notable works include his first radio script Sireh Pinang Sudah Dihantar, Pinangan Sudah Diterima, as well as popular radio programmes Warung Mak Limah and Secawan Kopi.

The evening's other highlights include performances by Singapore Idols Hady Mirza and Taufik Batisah and Malaysian Idol Jacklyn Victor as well as Juara Mic Junior S2 semi-finalist Adrianna Putri, Anugerah 2017 runner-up Syakirah Noble and classical vocalist Lauren Yeo.

Here’s the complete list of winners of Pesta Perdana 2023:

Best Actor — Drama Series: Norman Ishak, Identiti

Best Actress — Drama Series: Suhaillah Salam, Bidadari

Best Supporting Actor — Drama Series: Rafaat Hamzah, Bidadari

Best Supporting Actress — Drama Series: Siti Hajar Gani, Identiti

Best Actor — Drama Special/Anthology: Fir Rahman, Papa Pilot

Best Actress — Drama Special/Anthology: Suhaillah Salam, Tiga Hari Ke Korban

Best Supporting Actor — Drama Special/Anthology: Junaidi Sali, Air Mata Ayah

Best Supporting Actress — Drama Special/Anthology: Olynn Saleh, Misteri Jam 12 S2

Best Actor/Actress In A Comedy Role: Siti Khalijah Zainal, Snip & Snappy!

Best Entertainment Host: Era Farida, Berani Nyanyi?

Best Info-Ed Host: Fauzie Laily, Gotong Royong S2

Best Young Star: Bella Putri, Bidadari

Best Radio DJ: Azlin Ali, Paparazzi Pagi

Best Drama Series: Bidadari

Best Drama Special: Tiga Hari Ke Korban

Best Entertainment Series: Raja Kulinari

Best Entertainment Special: Sinar Lebaran 2022

Best Info-Ed Programme: Hilang

Best Children’s Programm: Skuad Cilik S4

Best Digital Short-Form Content: Identiti

Best Audio Programme: eNtITY!

Best Drama Director: Zaini Nasser, Identiti

Best Entertainment Director: Fadila Abdul Wahid, Sinar Lebaran 2022

Best Drama Writing: M Raihan Halim, Identiti

Best Entertainment Writing: Netty Fiona Othman, Pelancaran Bulan Bahasa 2022

Best Info-Ed Writing: Wahyu Rahman, Hilang

Best Drama Videography: Roszali Samad and Kelly Chen, Korban

Best Drama Editing: Rein Zahrein, Tiga Hari Ke Korban

Best Theme Song: ‘Air Mata Ayah’, Pelindungimu 

Most Popular Male Personality: Shafie Aziz

Most Popular Female Personality: Huda Ali

Lifetime Achievement: M Saffri A Manaf

Catch Pesta Perdana 2023 here:
 

It's also on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

