A pet shop owner told Jernelle Oh to just let her sick turtle die since she 'bought it for only S$4'

George Orwell once said: "All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others". We think this statement definitely hits Mediacorp actress Jernelle Oh hard.

In a recent interview with Chinese media 8world, the 29-year-old star had a chat about pets with news anchor Vincent Lim, former The Star Voice contestant Kelly Wong and Capital 958 DJ Lyu Linxuan.

Jernelle has a two-year-old pet turtle named Ding Kun, whom she said she bought for $4. You may remember Ding Kun from an episode of Celebrity Pet Talk, on which it was revealed that Jernelle doesn't actually know her turtle's gender.



But we digress. Jernelle recalled a time when Ding Kun, who was still very small then, "wouldn't eat, wouldn't go into the water and started behaving strangely".

She immediately sensed that the turtle was unwell and so she asked a pet store owner if there's any medication she can get to make it feel better.

To her shock, the pet store owner said: "You only bought it for S$4. If anything really happens to it, just let it die and you can buy another one."

Thankfully, she didn't listen to that cold-blooded pet shop owner.

Jernelle shared that it was actually really tough for her to find a vet with experience treating turtles. When she finally found one, she was shocked to learn that it would cost her S$3-4K.

"In the end I used folk remedies and increased the temperature of its water so it wouldn't catch a cold. Then I bought lights, kept changing its water and fed it vitamins," said Jernelle, adding that Ding Kun thankfully made it through that period.