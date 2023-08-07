Portable air conditioners and air coolers to buy to help you beat the heat in Singapore

With high temperatures forecast for the next month in Singapore, more of us are finding solace in air-conditioned places. But what if you need extra reprieve from the heat, or if your home isn’t fully air conditioned (and you’re regretting your reno choices now)? Enter the portable air conditioner to the rescue.

Convenient, no installation required and easy to adjust, these handy machines also come with a plethora of unique features and customisations, from air purification to even mosquito repellant functions. Some even come with in-built wheels so you can move them between rooms easily (for those that don’t, this Muji wheeled platform will come in handy).

Ready to cool down? Here are 10 portable aircons that may help.

Most portable aircons have a water tank that requires refilling every couple of hours. However, iFan’s evaporative air cooler’s water tank stores a whopping 9.3 litres of water, enough to keep the machine running between 10 to 13 hours on average. iFan’s air cooler provides cooling from three sides, has three varying fan speeds and has a mosquito repellant function, a feature that could come in handy in Singapore.

iFan - PowerPac IF7850 Evaporative Air Cooler, $159. Buy it on Amazon

The remote-controlled air cooler has a massive water tank, holding up to 10 litres of water, and has three fan speeds. It also comes with both air-purifying and humidifying features for when you need them. This handy gadget also has an eco-energy function that automatically turns the appliance off if no command is input after 12 hours. The best part? There are wheels installed so you can move it around the house easily.

Sona Remote Air Cooler, $141.80. Buy it on Amazon

For those who need something more heavy-duty, Mistral’s evaporative portable air cooler might just do the trick. Weighing a reasonable 10kg and boasting an enormous 15-litre water tank, this air cooler is effective in cooling down spaces of up to 25 sqm (or about a quarter of a four-room flat). The remote-controlled Mistral evaporative air cooler is built to maximise energy efficiency and has three speeds and three modes, and comes with a 24-hour timer as well as ionising and humidifying functions.

Mistral MAC1600R Air Cooler, $270.27. Buy it on Amazon

Europace Evaporative Air Cooler

This evaporative air cooler is sleek in design and weighs just under 8kg, and can cool any small to medium-sized room down in a matter of minutes. Besides four different speeds and timer settings, this nifty gadget boasts a high cooling volume and its evaporative qualities. The air cooler has its own silent motor, with noise levels going as low as 36 decibels while it's running, and has an infrared remote for added convenience.

Europace Evaporative Air Cooler, $179.10. Available at Harvey Norman.

EuropAce 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner

The 12,000 BTU Europace 4-in-1 aircon is suitable for larger spaces — it purportedly covers an area of up to 170 sq ft. This 23.6kg machine (one of the heftier appliances on this list) comes with an ultraviolet sterilisation function that kills viruses, a self-evaporating system, and runs at low noise levels.

EuropAce 4-in-1 portable air conditioner, $599, Available at Courts

Portable Air Conditioner Tabletop Desktop Fan

If you’re looking for something more compact and convenient for personal use, this portable tabletop air conditioner is so small, even kids won’t have any problems carrying them around. The USB-chargeable gadget can be used on an office table or perhaps even bedside. It comes with a 2.5-litre water tank, three speeds, a portable handle and a diffusing function to freshen up any setting. The portable tabletop air conditioner comes in white and green and comes either with or without a remote control (prices vary accordingly). It also comes with a night light function, allowing you to create an atmosphere of your liking.

Portable Air Conditioner Tabletop Desktop Fan, $26.27 - $36.45. Available at Shopee

What looks like a miniature version of an old-school industrial aircon unit is actually a USB-chargeable portable aircon. Its silent motor feature comes in handy, especially if you’re trying to fall asleep. There’s a seven-colour LED soft light system to allow you to customise the vibe of the room. It comes with three-stage humidifying properties and three varying speeds, alongside an ice box that can be filled with ice and chilled further if necessary to decrease the temperature of the wind produced by the portable aircon.

BOWJETE Portable Air Conditioner, $72.40. Buy it on Amazon

Sometimes it’s so hot that you need more than one air cooler. Consider this two-pack air cooler, which can be charged via USB cables, which has filtering cotton and can be set to produce a warm light of your chosen colour, should you need a tiny bit of light before bed. This personal evaporative air cooler has three speeds and a low energy consumption function for those worried about leaving the gadget on for too long.

Treela 2 Pack Small Personal Evaporative Air Cooler, $60.22.Buy it on Amazon

This aesthetically pleasing portable aircon proves that it’s very much possible to beat the heat with a pretty cool-looking machine. Providing three speed-oriented modes, as well as a portable handle that allows you to easily carry the machine while you’re out and about, VEEST’s portable air conditioner is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. This gadget can run continuously anywhere between five to 10 hours and has a multi-directional vent, allowing you to redirect the air produced. Available in forest green and runs on a rechargeable battery.

VEEST Portable Air Conditioner, $44.24. Buy it on Amazon

Microhoo 3-in-1 Mini Air Conditioner Water Cooling Fan

Microhoo’s 3-in-1 mini air conditioner is effectively a bunch of functions all crammed into 1kg worth of tech. This mini aircon can both purify and control the humidity of its immediate environment. Essential oils can be added directly to the water tank to act as a diffuser and it’s also adjustable with three fan speeds. Microhoo has designed its mini aircon with low energy consumption and is equipped with a touchpad for easy use.

Microhoo 3 In 1 Mini Air Conditioner Water Cooling Fan, $31.90. Available on Shopee