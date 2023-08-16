The portable garment steamer, including one that DJ-host Karyn Wong loves for its convenience, is the underrated travel and household essential you should buy

“I like it because it’s compact, lightweight and leakproof. I like how secure it is,” Karyn tells 8Days. She recalls how she’d once brought out other portable steamers that leaked (“that wasn't ideal!”). Besides taking a steamer with her when she attends events (“if we need to iron our clothes just prior to the event, this is a great option”), Karyn reveals that she also sees herself taking it on her travels too.

Bear portable garment steamer ($29.90)

We took the Bear portable steamer for a whirl ourselves to see if it lives up to the hype. Set-up is so easy, it’s practically idiot-proof— just detach the water tank and fill it up. It helps, too, that it’s quick to heat up (a light indicates when you can start steaming). Our cotton tee was steamed straight in a matter of minutes. It took us about six minutes (and half the water tank) to get a chiffon-blend dress, which is more delicate and not suitable for ironing, in pristine condition. However, stubborn creases remained on a linen dress we tried steaming, though admittedly linen is a notoriously difficult fabric to iron. Still, we can see why folks would take this compact, lightweight gadget on a work trip or even a long vacay.

Portable steamers come in all shapes, sizes and functions — from foldable ones that are great for folks who aren’t travelling with a large suitcases, to multi-tasking steamers that also allow for dry ironing. Scroll on for more options for portable garment steamers.

Konka Handheld Clothes Steamer ($33.90)

This multi-purpose product also has a dry ironing mode. Steaming will require less refills with its larger 300ml water tank too. Buy it here

Tefal Access Steam Pocket handheld garment steamer ($65)

This foldable and lightweight steamer is among the highest reviewed steamers on Amazon, with many shoppers pointing out that it’s great for travel. Buy it here

Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer ($65)

Another foldable option to consider. The detachable water tank has a capacity of 120ml, but at 940g, this is one of the heavier portable steamers. Buy it here

Xiaomi Mijia Handheld Portable Travel Garment Iron Steamer ($29.90)

A cheap and cheerful, albeit slightly heavier option (it’s 1kg) that come with a slightly larger water tank (160ml), purportedly enough for up to six shirts. Buy it here